Now that Thanksgiving is behind us it is full steam ahead to Christmas. This is a big week for many people to decorate. If you are looking for some new ideas, check out these 5 festive DIY Christmas decorations.

Some of you may already have decorations up but feel like something else is needed. Most of these are relatively easy and inexpensive. The kids can even help with some projects. The outdoor arch is a little labor intensive, but it looks fantastic.

All of the videos were taken from my social media feed. But you can view them here regardless of whether or not you have an account. Just scroll down and watch them unfold for TikTok Tuesday. Some have helpful tips in the audio so turn it up if you can.

Festive DIY Christmas Decorations

Brilliant Use Of Balloons And Bags

This video is the best I've found for fun and ease. I love the use of balloons in so many creative ways. They don't cost a lot, and you don't have to find room in your storage closet for them at the end of season. She has lots of creative ideas here so have fun.

Pool Noodle Garland

This looks so good. Pool noodles are the best thing for crafts. I bet you have a couple that have seen better days that you can upcycle here. If not, they are cheap and in stores everywhere.

Recycle Boxes

This is one I look at every year but have yet to attempt. If you're like me you have a million boxes that you can repurpose for this then recycle after the holiday. It's also good for both in and outdoors.

More Festive DIY Christmas Decorations

Giant Ornament

There are so many things you can do with this idea. She went towards The Grinch theme. But you can add all kinds of colors, glitter, and designs. This is another one you could put outside or indoors.

Outdoor Arch

This is the one that looks a bit intense to execute. However, the finished product is fantastic. Of course, you can customize colors and various elements to suit your style and taste.