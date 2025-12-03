Here are 10 fun weekend events in the Fort Myers area to put on your calendar. Most are good for the entire family. The events cover everything from holiday celebrations to general good fun.

Tree lighting ceremonies are almost everywhere these days and so is Santa Clause. It is nearly impossible to keep up with him. Besides holiday fun, there are events for Anime fans and dog lovers. Scroll down to find those.

In the meantime, if you have any upcoming local events that you would like to share, please send them here.

Fun Weekend Events In The Fort Myers Area

Holiday Festival of Lights

This annual Cape Coral holiday festival takes place Saturday. The highlight is the lighting of the city's official Christmas Tree. However, there are all kinds of activities for the entire family. Thinks snow slides, Santa and a Tiny Tots Train ride. Cape Coral Parkway between Del Prado and Candia. 4pm to 10pm. Free. More info here.

Luminary Festival

The Luminary Festival takes place on both Sanibel and Captiva Islands this weekend. Enjoy a holiday open house at the Sanibel Historic Museum & Village with cracker-inspired Christmas displays, cookies and choral performances. Santa will make appearances and there are candlelit evening strolls along the islands' main roads. Find more details on the events here.

Tropical Holiday Celebration

Coconut Point Mall in Estero lights its big Christmas Tree at this celebration. Santa will be on site along with a steel drum band and Polynesian dancers. That's not all, there is a parade with bands and floats, a car and truck show, toy drive, and lots more. Saturday 11am to 8pm. Free. More info here.

Movies In The Park

The Movies in the Park series is back in Bonita Springs. The fun kicks off Friday with the showing of Santa Clause 2. Bring a blanket or chair and settle in on the lawn. Food and drink available. Riverside Park at dusk. Free. More info here.

Breakfast with Santa at City of Palms Park

Enjoy breakfast with Santa AND get free health screenings such as vision and hearing. Kids can get free haircuts too and register to win prizes. Santa is also giving children free toys as long as they last. City of Palms Park, downtown Fort Myers. Saturday 6am to noon. More info here.

Holiday Market

The Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center in Fort Myers is hosting this holiday market on Friday. Meet Santa Clause, purchase handmade gifts and goodies, enjoy crafts, and dine from food trucks. Wa-Ke Hatchee is on Bass Road. 5pm to 8pm. Free. More info here.

The Holly Jolly Skating Spectacular Ice Show and Toy Drive

Enjoy an ice skating show at the Skatium in downtown Fort Myers. Bring an unwrapped toy for Golisano Children's Hospital and win prizes. Tickets start at $10. Saturday at 5pm. More info here.

More Weekend Events In The Fort Myers Area

Golden Fest XV

Celebrating all things Golden Retrievers, this annual event is Saturday at Lee Health Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium More. There will be demos and competitions as well as children's activities, entertainment and food. The event benefits Golden Retriever Rescue of Southwest Florida. Saturday 10am to 3pm. Free. info here.

Fort Myers Art Walk

This recuring event happens the first Friday of every month. The streets come alive with art and artists of all kinds. Galleries feature new exhibits, there are vendors, entertainment and more. First Street, 5pm to 9pm. Free. More info here.

AnimeCon 2