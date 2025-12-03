The holidays are here and there is no shortage of events involving food and wine. However, this calendar is special. It focuses on exclusive December wining and dining in SWFL. This is where you will find special, local food and wine events as we wrap up 2025.

Some establishments are still finalizing plans for their special events, so check back for updates. If something sparks your interest RSVP as soon as possible. Most of these have limited seating and often sell out.

Finally, if you can't make any of the events below, try creating one of your own. Here are 5 food and wine pairings to inspire your personal wining and dining gathering. Try some new recipes and new wines to compliment them.

DIY December Wining And Dining In SWFL

Pet Kon Vino Rosato Frizante

Sparkling wines are everywhere this time of year. Most are not like this one.

Photo: Gina Birch Pet Kon Vino Rosato Frizante

This is an Italian Petillant Naturel, a natural wine that is unfiltered and comes with a crown cap. Made from Montepulciano grapes, it is a geeky wine that resembles an apple cider at first. That cidery quality reduces as the wine opens, leading to red apple and cranberry. We enjoyed it with a charcuterie and cheese board. $18

St. Michael Eppan Pinot Bianco Schulthaus

This is another Italian wine from one of my favorite wine regions, Alto Adige. Yes, this is Italian despite the German/Austrian looking label. Alto Adige is on the border.

Photo: Gina Birch St. Michael Eppan Pinot Bianco Schulthaus

Pinot Blancs from this area have great structure and complexity. This had lots of stone fruit like peach and pear and some spice on the finish. It was lively with some roundness on the palate. I had it with seafood salad. It's good with food and good for sipping too. $22.99

Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Noir

You can't go wrong with pinot noir when it comes to holiday fare.

Photo: Gina Birch Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Noir

This one was on my Thanksgiving table. It was outstanding with turkey and other side dishes. A classic pinot, it had red fruit like cherry, a touch of licorice, a little forest floor funk and nice acidity. Nicely balanced too. $39

Side note, I also had Willamette Valley Estate Pinot Gris and it was lovely. It was full of peach and apple. The wine made you salivate with its minerality and acidity. A versatile find for vegetables, seafood and generally delicious sipping. $34

JONATA Todos Red Wine Vineyard Blend

Blends are fantastic red wines for the holidays. They go with lots of food and make great gifts too.

Photo: Gina Birch

This one is from Santa Barbara County in California and has recently been seen on the table of celebrities. It is a syrah based blend that is rustic with dark fruit. A big wine with both savory and spicy notes, it has lots of structure and can stand up against red meats, even game. I had it with a charred burger topped with foie gras...decadant. $50

DecemberWining And Dining In SWFL

JWB Grill

JWB Grill at Margaritaville Fort Myer Beach will transport you to an iconic Napa Valley winery with a dinner featuring Duckhorn Vineyards wines. The four-course meal is December 18th at 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Angelina's Ristorante

This famous Italian restaurant in Bonita Springs is hosting a decadent Truffle and Wine Dinner on December 10th. More info here.

Old Vines Supper Club

Old Vines Supper Club has officially moved to a new location in The Shoppes at Vanderbilt. December 9th is a wine dinner and magic show. The 23rd, they host a mystery wine pairing dinner. More info here.

Chez Guy Parisian Bistro