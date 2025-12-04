Meet Toby Sunny’s December Pet Of The Month

Meet Toby, Sunny 106.3's December Pet Of The Month. He currently resides at Gulf Coast Humane Society (GCHS) in Fort Myers, but we want to change that today. Can you help us find him a forever home?

Gulf Coast Humane Society Toby dresses as the king he is at GCHS

Toby was accompanied to the Sunny studios this morning by Kristin Sampson, Director of Operations Gulf Coast Humane Society (GCHS).

He is the Humane Society office dog and loves all of the attention. That is, once he gets to know you. Until then, Toby is on the shy side. He takes a minute to warm up to people and that is one reason he has not been adopted. However, once he does, he is a loyal companion.

About The December Pet Of The Month

Photo: Gina Birch Toby is the new Sunny 106.3 Pet of the Month

Toby is a Chihuahua mix. The GCHS folks actually have a DNA test on him. It labels him as a Chihuahua/Rat Terrier mix. The cutey is about 2 years old and weighs about 13 pounds. He does well in the car and is house trained.

Here is a video of Toby in the studio.

Photo: Gina Birch Toby is currently at The Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Toby is good with other animals, cats included. He would be OK with kids, but better if they were older. He bonds to women first, then comes around men next.

Photo: Gina Birch Kristin Sampson, Director of Operations Gulf Coast Humane Society and Toby

He is a little scared right now—but behind those worried eyes is a gentle soul just waiting for someone patient and kind to help him feel safe. He is very affectionate once he feels secure and loved. If you believe in giving second chances and letting quiet hearts bloom, Toby is waiting for you