Sunny 106.3’s 12 Days of Christmas

This holiday season, Sunny 106.3 is sprinkling a little extra sparkle into your Christmas! Listen weekday mornings with Gina Birch for your chance to score a special holiday gift… straight from…

Diana Beasley

This holiday season, Sunny 106.3 is sprinkling a little extra sparkle into your Christmas!

Listen weekday mornings with Gina Birch for your chance to score a special holiday gift… straight from Gina herself! She’s sending out signed Christmas cards plus a bundle of Sunny goodies, including a custom Sunny 106.3 Christmas ornament for your tree! And everyone who wins is automatically qualified for the Grand Prize… a beautiful diamond ring from Dunkin’s Diamonds! Imagine unwrapping THAT on Christmas morning!

It’s our way of saying thank you for spending the holidays with Southwest Florida’s Christmas music station — Sunny 106.3. Warm wishes, festive music, and maybe… a diamond ring. Listen to win, only on Sunny 106.3.

Special thanks to Dunkin's Diamonds

CONTEST RULES

ChristmasGina Birch
Diana BeasleyEditor
