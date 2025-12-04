Taylor Swift’s ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ Holds No. 1 Spot for Eighth Week as Holiday Songs Enter Top 10

Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia" stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for an eighth straight week, according to Billboard. This ties "Anti-Hero" as her longest-running chart-topper. The track pulled in 21.6 million streams, 62.1 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 25,000 copies in the United States during the November 21-27 tracking period.

"The Fate of Ophelia" debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated Oct. 18 and has held the top spot every week since. The track is the first song to spend its first eight weeks on the Hot 100 at No. 1 since Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" in 2021.

Swift now has two songs that have each spent eight weeks at No. 1. Her 13 chart-toppers have racked up 26 weeks at the summit in the 2020s, more than any other artist this decade. "Blank Space" ranks as her third-longest-running No. 1, holding the top spot for seven weeks in 2014.

Four holiday classics also jumped into the Hot 100 top 10 this week. Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" jumped from No. 8 to No. 5, racking up 22.2 million streams, 16.4 million airplay audience impressions, and 2,000 sales. The 1994 release has spent 18 weeks at No. 1 across multiple holiday seasons since first reaching the top in December 2019.

Wham!'s "Last Christmas" climbed from No. 11 to No. 6, Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" rose from No. 13 to No. 7, and Bobby Helms' "Jingle Bell Rock" moved from No. 14 to No. 8.

HUNTR/X's "Golden" held at No. 2 after eight weeks at No. 1 beginning in August, while Alex Warren's "Ordinary" stayed at No. 3 following a 10-week run at the top. Olivia Dean's "Man I Need" remained at No. 4.