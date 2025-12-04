This Day in Top 40 History: December 4

Did you know that Jay-Z celebrates his birthday on Dec. 4? The Brooklyn-born mogul is known for No. 1 hits, such as "Empire State Of Mind," "Crazy In Love," and "Run This Town." Some of these hits have seen him collaborate with other Top 40 artists, including his wife Beyoncé, Rihanna, Alicia Keys, and Kanye West. In addition, he has won over 20 GRAMMY Awards and is among the solo artists with the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. Keep reading to discover more Top 40 history moments from this day.