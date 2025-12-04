ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Top 40 History: December 4

Did you know that Jay-Z celebrates his birthday on Dec. 4? The Brooklyn-born mogul is known for No. 1 hits, such as “Empire State Of Mind,” “Crazy In Love,” and…

Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Jay-Z reacts before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Did you know that Jay-Z celebrates his birthday on Dec. 4? The Brooklyn-born mogul is known for No. 1 hits, such as "Empire State Of Mind," "Crazy In Love," and "Run This Town." Some of these hits have seen him collaborate with other Top 40 artists, including his wife Beyoncé, Rihanna, Alicia Keys, and Kanye West. In addition, he has won over 20 GRAMMY Awards and is among the solo artists with the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. Keep reading to discover more Top 40 history moments from this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

You may have listened to Top 40 hits from these albums that were released on Dec. 4:

  • 2012: Wiz Khalifa launched his fourth studio album, O.N.I.F.C., which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's 200 chart and sold nearly 150,000 copies in its first week. The single "Work Hard, Play Hard" reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.
  • 2015: Jeremih dropped his third studio album, Late Nights: The Album, featuring contributions from J. Cole, Big Sean, Migos, and Ty Dolla $ign. The album had several Top 40 hits, such as the singles "Don't Tell ‘Em" and "Oui."

Cultural Milestones

This day has hosted memorable concerts and other significant events, such as star unveiling ceremonies and the release of memoirs:

  • 1988: Roy Orbison performed what would be his final show at the Front Row Theater in Ohio, dying from a heart attack two days later at the age of 52. Orbison's music career spanned over three decades, and he released several No. 1 hits, including "Running Scared" and "Only the Lonely."
  • 1991: Paula Abdul received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She has had multiple No. 1 singles on Billboard's Hot 100, such as "Opposites Attract," "The Promise of a New Day," and "Forever Your Girl."
  • 2001: Gene Simmons released his autobiography, Kiss and Make-Up. The book offered fans a peek into his life, starting from his birthplace in Haifa, Israel, to being raised by a Holocaust survivor and joining Kiss.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry has lost some beloved artists to cancer on this day, while others were ready to end their marriages:

  • 1987: Madonna filed for divorce from her then-husband, Sean Penn, in a Santa Monica, California Court, citing irreconcilable differences, but then the "Justify My Love" singer filed a petition to dismiss her request to dissolve her two-year marriage almost two weeks later. The couple remained together until 1989 when Madonna filed for divorce again.
  • 1993: Frank Zappa died from prostate cancer in his home in Los Angeles, California. The 52-year-old was known for his Top 40 single "Valley Girl," featuring his then-teen daughter Moon, and the track was also nominated for a GRAMMY in 1983.
  • 2002: Bernie Dwyer died from lung cancer at a hospital in England. He was among the original members of Freddie and The Dreamers, who released multiple Top 10 hits in the U.K. Some of these were "I'm Telling You Now," "You Were Made For Me," and "If You Gotta Make A Fool Of Somebody."

After witnessing these events, it's clear that Dec. 4 belongs on the list of the most important days in Top 40 history.

Jay ZMadonnaWiz Khalifa
Dawn Palmer-QuaifeWriter
Related Stories
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
MusicTravis Kelce Says His Love With Taylor Swift Has Been Argument FreeKayla Morgan
Jennifer Lopez attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel on December 03, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
MusicJennifer Lopez to Open Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace on Dec. 30Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of Melissa McCarthy on the left and Ariana Grande on the right.
MusicSaturday Night Live Returns Dec. 6 With Melissa McCarthy, Ariana Grande Among HostsMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub