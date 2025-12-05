Ed Sheeran Donates 60 Items for Charity Auction to Benefit Children’s Hospice

Ed Sheeran has given almost 60 items for a week-long charity auction, with proceeds going to East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Bidders can start placing offers on Sunday, Dec. 7, on the charity's eBay page.

Up for grabs: Eco-friendly glasses, worn Nike Air Max 90 trainers, mugs meant for expectant parents, and a beaded friendship bracelet. Each piece starts at £9.99 ($13.33 USD). Buyers will get a signed letter proving it's real.

The singer-songwriter dropped off everything at the EACH shop in Framlingham, where he grew up. The clothes won't get washed beforehand.

"Ed and his family have donated a wealth of garments and accessories over many years, generating so much excitement and fascination," said Scott Campbell, EACH's eCommerce Manager. "In fact, since our first auction in 2016, we've raised over £70,000 ($93,425 USD) on his second-hand clothing alone."

The 34-year-old became an ambassador for EACH back in 2014. That same year, he stopped by The Treehouse hospice in Ipswich to spend time with families and staff.

Two years later, the musician played an acoustic set at a gala fundraiser at Cambridge's Natural History Museum. A drum kit he gave away sold for £2,650 ($3,536 USD), and the night pulled in more than £262,000 ($349,678 USD) total.

Previous auctions with his donations have made serious money. A pink Ipswich Town kit he helped design brought in £592 ($790 USD), the most anyone has paid for a single piece so far.

EACH cares for nearly 800 children, young people, and their families across the UK. They offer end-of-life care, bereavement support, physical therapies, and activities families can do together.