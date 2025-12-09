ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
5 Delicious Christmas Cookie Recipes

A plate of colorful cookies made from Christmas cookie recipes
I'm going to a cookie exchange this week and it is a competitive one. That means I've been on the hunt for something impressive to make. You might be doing the same so here are 5 delicious Christmas cookie recipes I found. None of them look too hard either which is a bonus when it comes to my baking skills.

All of the videos were taken from my social media feed. But you can view them here regardless of whether or not you have an account. Just scroll down and watch them unfold for TikTok Tuesday. Some of the directions are in the captions while some are in the actual text of the post.

Have fun trying your hand at these.

Crispy Wreaths

Rice Crispy Treats are iconic and good year-round. So, this spin caught my eye right away. Replace the traditional cereal with Corn Flakes and add green dye. Then shape them to look like a wreath and wow. These look great. You know they are going to taste great too.

Loading TikTok...

Twisted Wreaths

These are so pretty. I'm not sure I have the skills to make them look this good. However, there is only one way to be sure. Make them.

Loading TikTok...

CRACKer Christmas Cookies

I like the texture of these. There is a gooey element and a crunchy element. The cookies also have a sweet and salty composition. Most importantly, they look easy to execute. Homerun in my opinion.

Loading TikTok...

Hot Cocoa Cookies

If you like hot cocoa, these might be the ones to try. I love how stretchy the marshmallows are when they are still warm. Plus, they look nice on a plate.

Loading TikTok...

Grinch Themed

Put green food dye in almost any cookie and it immediately lends a feel of Christmas. More specifically, the famous Grinch. The kids might enjoy helping with these.

Loading TikTok...

If you need some ideas for festive DIY Christmas decorations, click here.

