Ellie Goulding Performs at Miami Art Week While Showing Baby Bump

Ellie Goulding dropped a surprise performance at Nylon’s Art Basel bash in Miami on December 6, just days after she announced her second pregnancy. The British pop star took the…

Melissa Lianne
Ellie Goulding performs at Kings Theatre on November 17, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Ellie Goulding dropped a surprise performance at Nylon's Art Basel bash in Miami on December 6, just days after she announced her second pregnancy. The British pop star took the stage at Nylon House, presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics on Miami Beach.

The 38-year-old wore a mesh-and-sequin piece that revealed her baby bump. She belted out songs like "Lights," "Burn," and "Outside" from behind the DJ booth.

"She looked incredible and put on such a good show," one partygoer said, per Page Six

The crowd erupted when she sang "Love Me Like You Do," according to a source. The hitmaker started her set shortly after 10 p.m. 

The bash also pulled in Travis Scott, Quavo, Tyga, Ice Spice, Alix Earle, Lori Harvey, Diplo, Jesse Solomon, and Anwar Hadid. It celebrated Miami Art Week and honored Adriatique's Nylon House cover.

Goulding is expecting with actor Beau Minniear, 28. She announced her pregnancy at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London earlier this week, wearing a black crop top on the red carpet that displayed her bump. The pair was first linked in September. They've kept their connection private but have been spotted around London this year.

