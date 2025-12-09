Ellie Goulding Performs at Miami Art Week While Showing Baby Bump

Ellie Goulding dropped a surprise performance at Nylon's Art Basel bash in Miami on December 6, just days after she announced her second pregnancy. The British pop star took the stage at Nylon House, presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics on Miami Beach.

The 38-year-old wore a mesh-and-sequin piece that revealed her baby bump. She belted out songs like "Lights," "Burn," and "Outside" from behind the DJ booth.

"She looked incredible and put on such a good show," one partygoer said, per Page Six.

The crowd erupted when she sang "Love Me Like You Do," according to a source. The hitmaker started her set shortly after 10 p.m.

The bash also pulled in Travis Scott, Quavo, Tyga, Ice Spice, Alix Earle, Lori Harvey, Diplo, Jesse Solomon, and Anwar Hadid. It celebrated Miami Art Week and honored Adriatique's Nylon House cover.