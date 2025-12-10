10 Festive SWFL Weekend Holiday Events

There is no shortage of SWFL weekend holiday events from Marco Island to Punta Gorda and everywhere in between. While there are numerous ongoing events to celebrate the season, the ones listed here have a short shelf life. This weekend only. Take advantage of the fun while it lasts.

Below you'll find activities featuring music, boating, pets, food and more. In the meantime, if you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here.

SWFL Weekend Holiday Events

Wine & Wonder

Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs is hosting its annual Wine & Wonder fundraiser. Sip wines as well as a few beer selections, enjoy appetizers and stroll the gardens at night. Food trucks are also on site. Friday, 6 to 8:30 p.m. $60. VIP tickets available for early entrance. More info here.

Jingle & Jam

The Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens hosts this two-day holiday festival that features live music. Enjoy all kinds of activities, holiday treats and Santa. Food trucks are available along with a bar for seasonal sips. Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm. More info here.

Fort Myers Beach Christmas Tree Festival

This is the 8th annual event by the Fort Myers Beach Women's Club. Walk through the festive display of decorated Christmas Trees and Wreaths. All get auctioned off for charity. Also enjoy a bake sale, chili cookoff, music and more. Bring an unwrapped toy for children in need. The event is Friday and Saturday at Margaritaville Beach Resort. Free. VIP reception $100. More info here.

Naples Christmas Boat Parade

This is the 36th annual boat parade on Naples Bay. This year’s parade theme is “Sports: 5 Golden Rings” and awards are handed out for best decorations. Most of the fun takes place along Naples City Dock. Ticketed seating is available. Saturday from 6-8pm. More info here.

Matlacha Holiday Boat Parade

The charming community of Matlacha on Pine Island hosts its annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade on Sunday. Participating boats gather on the south side of the bridge at 5:30pm. Parade begins at 6pm. More info here.

More SWFL Weekend Holiday Events

Marco Island Christmas Parade

Marco Island's annual Christmas Street Parade is Saturday. Enjoy floats, marching bands and other performers along with Santa Claus. The parade steps off at Balfour and San Marco Road and ends at San Marco and Barfield. 6:30 to 8:30pm. Free. More info here.

Holiday On The Bay

The Village Shops on Venetian Bay in Naples is hosting a holiday party with Santa Clause, Carolers and more. In addition, the weather forecast calls for snow at 6pm around the shops' giant Christmas Tree. Saturday 3-7pm. Free. More info here.

Naples Santa Paws

The holidays aren't just for people, they are for pets too. At this annual event, Third Street South in Naples goes to the animals. Santa and Mrs. Claus are available for photos with pets 1pm-3pm. Well-behaved pets on a leash can pose for holiday photos with the Claus'. More info here.

Winter Wonderland

Santa and Mrs. Claus make an appearance at Veterans Park holiday festival Saturday. They will be giving each child who shows up, a gift. Kids can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies too. A tree lighting caps the festivities. Veterans Park, Homestead Road, Lehigh Acres. More info here

Cocoa With Clause

Enjoy hot cocoa and take photos with Santa Claus at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center Friday night. Enjoy crafts such as ornament making, games and more. Free. 6 to 8pm. More info here.

Lakes Park Holiday Express