ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Why Merlot Should Be In Your Wine Glass This Season

In this latest episode of Wining and Dining with Gina Birch we find out why Merlot should be in your wine glass this season, among other things. Today, I want…

Gina Birch
grapes on a vine, some are purple and some are green for why merlot should be in your wine glass
Photo: Gina Birch

In this latest episode of Wining and Dining with Gina Birch we find out why Merlot should be in your wine glass this season, among other things. Today, I want to introduce you to Susie Selby. She is the winemaker and proprietor of Selby Winery in Sonoma, California.

Susie has quite a story, breaking stereotypes and forging a career in the wine industry. Working her way through the ranks she became the first female cellar master in California. She gives inside stories on the old school ways of successfully navigating success in a male dominated field. Hint…beer plays a crucial role.

two women smiling, one holding a wine glass full of red wine, the other holding a wine bottlePhoto: Gina Birch

Gina Birch and winemaker Susie Selby talk about women in wine and why merlot should be in your wine glass.

Merlot Should Be In Your Wine Glass

One of the many wines Susie makes is a silky merlot. We talk about why merlot got a bad rep decades ago (the Sideways effect) and why the grape makes such great wine. Should you take a chance on a glass in a restaurant if it’s a label you don’t know? Find out here.

Grapes for Selby Merlot are grown in Sonoma's Dry Creek Valley. The wine smells of baking spice and dark fruit. It is versatile, approachable and a good value. Not to mention it is good with a variety of food.

We also tackle another grape that is often maligned on one side, but beloved on the other. Chardonnay. Fun fact, Susie was hired by Robert Redford to make chardonnay for his Sundance Resort. She talks about rubbing elbows with celebrities through wine.

Watch the full video and interview by clicking here if you can't see it below.

If you missed the last episode of Wining and Dining with Gina Birch, click here. Be sure to subscribe so you can stay up to date on new releases.

WineWine Tastingwining and dining with Gina Birch
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
Santa's House on Zillow
Human InterestSanta’s House Returns to Zillow With Dazzling New Holiday Makeover
Post Office Holiday Rush is on
Human InterestThe Post Office Holiday Rush Is Here: USPS Gears Up for Its Busiest Week of 2025
Christmas lights of reindeers
Local NewsFort Myers Holiday House Returns to Historic Home After Three-Year AbsenceRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub