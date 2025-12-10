In this latest episode of Wining and Dining with Gina Birch we find out why Merlot should be in your wine glass this season, among other things. Today, I want to introduce you to Susie Selby. She is the winemaker and proprietor of Selby Winery in Sonoma, California.

Susie has quite a story, breaking stereotypes and forging a career in the wine industry. Working her way through the ranks she became the first female cellar master in California. She gives inside stories on the old school ways of successfully navigating success in a male dominated field. Hint…beer plays a crucial role.

Photo: Gina Birch Gina Birch and winemaker Susie Selby talk about women in wine and why merlot should be in your wine glass.

Merlot Should Be In Your Wine Glass

One of the many wines Susie makes is a silky merlot. We talk about why merlot got a bad rep decades ago (the Sideways effect) and why the grape makes such great wine. Should you take a chance on a glass in a restaurant if it’s a label you don’t know? Find out here.

Grapes for Selby Merlot are grown in Sonoma's Dry Creek Valley. The wine smells of baking spice and dark fruit. It is versatile, approachable and a good value. Not to mention it is good with a variety of food.

We also tackle another grape that is often maligned on one side, but beloved on the other. Chardonnay. Fun fact, Susie was hired by Robert Redford to make chardonnay for his Sundance Resort. She talks about rubbing elbows with celebrities through wine.

Watch the full video and interview by clicking here if you can't see it below.