First Mobile Wellness Sanctuary Hits The Road In SWFL

It's the first mobile wellness sanctuary in SWFL and it is ready to roll. Reset Wellness On The Move brings self-care to your doorstep with this spa on wheels. It contains a full-spectrum infrared sauna and cold plunge among other things. I love to host parties so the first thing I thought of was how I can incorporate this into one.

The Sauna holds up to 12 people and can reach temperatures of 194 degrees. There are dual cold plunges, and each tub could fit two people, if they want to share. Those temperatures are set for 45 degrees but can be adjusted to taste. The mobile unit has awnings on either side where chairs are set up for relaxation or IV therapies.

The experience can be tailored to your needs and almost any vibe. Even nighttime.

There are so many possibilities for this mobile wellness sanctuary. If you are having an event or competition where physical recovery is important, this allows immediate relief. I can see this rolling up to neighborhood parties, corporate gatherings, a bridal party, etc. Even better, the day after a big party to help in recovery. Those IV's do wonders for hangovers and dehydration.

Mobile Wellness Sanctuary

Zeanna Photography A therapy room inside Reset Wellness Lounge in Naples. Go directly for the infrared sauna to the cold plunge in this treatment.

The mobile unit belongs to Reset Wellness Lounge which opened in Naples six months ago and is this week's Fabulous Find.

Reset Wellness Lounge was recently launched by mother-son team Paula and Tristan Ciardelli, just across from Lowdermilk Beach. I finally got to tour the lounge, and it is an oasis of calm. I can't wait to return and experience the services. It's a beautiful place to relax and recharge, something we all need. Probably more than we realize.

This lounge offers all kinds of advanced therapies like these:

IV Therapy & Booster Shots

Red Light Therapy

Infrared Sauna Therapy

Contrast Therapy- cold plunge and infrared sauna

Regenerative Therapies