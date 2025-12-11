Kevin Jonas Releases First Solo Single After Years of Self-Doubt About Vocal Ability

Kevin Jonas launched his debut solo track, "Changing," last month. He'd avoided lead vocals on Jonas Brothers records for years, intimidated by what his siblings could do with a microphone. The 38-year-old guitarist talked about his reluctance during a recent chat on The Zach Sang Show.

"I just felt like I didn't have it in me," said Kevin Jonas. Standing next to Nick and Joe Jonas made him wonder if he belonged there at all.

Watching his brothers hit high notes night after night shook him. Had he trained enough? Nick starred on Broadway stages and released multiple albums on his own, while Joe led DNCE through packed venues.

"It's a little difficult. You've heard them sing. So, you grow up watching people just crush it and kill it every single night. And also it takes a lot. I know how much it takes to be present vocally, constantly. I don't believe I had the chops to do it," he said.

Recording "Changing" forced him into new territory. He'd never pushed his voice like this in a studio before, and the falsetto sections? His production team didn't see that coming. But he sang them.

Two decades onstage helped build what wasn't there at the start. Each show added strength. Each performance after the pandemic taught him something new about what his voice could handle. The three brothers began playing together when they hauled gear in a family van, selling homemade CDs at every stop.