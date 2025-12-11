This Day in Top 40 History: December 11

On Dec. 11, 2020, Taylor Swift surprised her fans with the release of her ninth studio album, evermore. This was around five months after the launch of her previous album, folklore. As many expected, the new set dominated the Billboard 200 chart for weeks, and some of its 15 tracks, including "willow," charted in the Top 40 on the Hot 100. Here are more Dec. 11 moments from Top 40 history.