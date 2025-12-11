ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
This Day in Top 40 History: December 11

Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel
On Dec. 11, 2020, Taylor Swift surprised her fans with the release of her ninth studio album, evermore. This was around five months after the launch of her previous album, folklore. As many expected, the new set dominated the Billboard 200 chart for weeks, and some of its 15 tracks, including "willow," charted in the Top 40 on the Hot 100. Here are more Dec. 11 moments from Top 40 history.

Cultural Milestones

Dec. 11 has witnessed several historic cultural events:

  • 1954: Jermaine Jackson, the fourth child of Joseph and Katherine Jackson, was born in Gary, Indiana. He later became a member of The Jackson 5, which also included Michael Jackson and three of his other siblings. The group achieved multiple Top 40 hits on the Hot 100, such as "I'll Be There," "I Want You Back," and "ABC." As a solo artist, Jermaine released a string of Top 30 hits, including "Do What You Do" and "Daddy's Home."
  • 1960: Aretha Franklin made her first live performance at New York City's Village Vanguard. She was only 18 at the time, having relocated to New York to pursue music. A year later, in 1961, she would score her first Top 40 hit with her version of "Rock-A-Bye Your Baby With A Dixie Melody." Franklin now has many more hits to her name, including her No. 1 single, "I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)," which featured George Michael.
  • 1972: Genesis, known for hits such as "Follow You, Follow Me" and "Mama," played their first concert in the United States at Brandeis University in Massachusetts. The band was preparing for a bigger show scheduled to happen at the Philharmonic Hall in New York City.

Industry Changes and Challenges

These are some of the setbacks the music industry has faced on Dec. 11:

  • 1964: Sam Cooke, who achieved at least 30 Top 40 hits in the U.S., died at 33. According to multiple sources, Bertha Franklin (manager of the Hacienda Motel in Los Angeles at the time) shot Cooke three times in the chest after he allegedly assaulted her and tried to rape a guest. Despite the controversy surrounding the "Wonderful World" singer's death, up to 200,000 fans gathered in the streets of Chicago and Los Angeles to mourn him.
  • 1972: James Brown was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, and booked on charges of disorderly conduct. However, Brown argued that he was only speaking with some kids about drugs and the value of education. The "Say It Loud – I'm Black and I'm Proud" artist's lawyers then threatened to sue the city, leading to his release.
  • 1973: After experiencing a series of worsening health issues, including heart problems, "Mack The Knife" hitmaker Bobby Darin went to the Cedars of Lebanon Hospital in Los Angeles. This time, it was for an open-heart surgery to repair his damaged heart. The operation took place on Dec. 20, but unfortunately, Darin didn't wake up afterward. He died at 37.

With the cultural events and industry challenges Dec. 11 has seen, it's fair to say that this date has transformed Top 40 history.

