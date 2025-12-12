Emma Chamberlain Denies Dating Jack Harlow in Lie Detector Test After Met Gala Flirtation

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Emma Chamberlain said she never dated Jack Harlow during a lie detector test interview. The 24-year-old influencer faced the question on Dec. 9 in a Vanity Fair interview, after years…

Melissa Lianne
Emma Chamberlain said she never dated Jack Harlow during a lie detector test interview. The 24-year-old influencer faced the question on Dec. 9 in a Vanity Fair interview, after years of rumors swirling about what happened between them.

The polygraph results? Inconclusive. 

"I thought you were going to be like, 'Did you date him?' Everybody wants to know that," said Chamberlain. "No."

The lie detector flagged her answer as inconclusive. She reacted with surprise. "What? Jack Harlow's going to be like, 'What?'" she said. "We truly never — well, anyway. I screwed myself there."

The internet star and the 27-year-old rapper went viral in 2022 after an interaction at the Met Gala. Their conversation ended with Harlow telling her "Love ya, bye!" and Chamberlain responding, "love ya" while blushing. That clip has racked up over 5.8 million views on YouTube.

They met again at the 2023 Met Gala with more flirty banter. Harlow called the two of them a "timeless partnership," and they exchanged another set of "love ya's" before parting ways.

When asked if their red carpet interactions were planned, the content creator said the first one was not. "After that, I think there was definitely some excitement of like, 'Let's do it again!'" she said. "But it still always felt spontaneous."

Chamberlain explained she has felt relieved that they haven't reunited at recent Met Galas. "It becomes a thing, then there's this pressure to keep it up," she said.

She made clear she hasn't had any interactions with the rapper outside of the two Met Gala encounters. "I don't really know Jack Harlow that well," said Chamberlain. "I see him like once a year at the Met and then not ever again."

