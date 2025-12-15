Listen to Win: Christmas at Farmer Mike’s
Come celebrate Christmas at Farmer Mike’s in Bonita Springs! The farm is transforming into a full-on Magical Holiday Wonderland every Friday and Saturday night in December. It’s the 6th Annual Christmas at Farmer Mike’s, and you’re invited to stroll the lights, feel the magic, and make some merry memories right here on the farm!
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 12/15/25-12/19/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 6
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 4 tickets + 1 Christmas Tree at Farmer Mike's Christmas in Bonita Springs
- What the prize value is: $141.92
- Who is providing the prize: Farmer Mike's