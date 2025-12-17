Taylor Swift Challenges ‘Swift Home’ Trademark in Ongoing Dispute with Cathay Home Inc.

Taylor Swift has launched an opposition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to stop Cathay Home Inc. from trademarking a new logo for its "Swift Home" bedding line. TAS Rights Management, the pop star's company, stepped in to challenge the application after the Fifth Avenue textile distributor submitted paperwork for the redesigned logo.

The new logo features the word "Swift" paired with a winged emblem.

Court records show the singer's team secured an extension through December 2026 to submit opposition materials. That gives them more than two years to build their case.

Taylor Swift brought in Rebecca Liebowitz, a partner at Venable LLP in Washington, DC, to handle the case. The firm worked with her in 2024 when her team sent a cease-and-desist letter to college student Jack Sweeney, who had been tracking her private jet flights and sharing the information with the public.

The dispute between the two parties dates back to July 2015, when Cathay Home Inc. first attempted to register "Swift Home" as a trademark covering bed sheets, pillow covers, blankets, and towels.

The singer objected at first. She was listed as a potential opposer but never filed opposition documents. The trademark was registered in September 2016 and renewed five years later without opposition from Swift.

Cathay Home Inc. distributes licensed brands including Lacoste, Anne Klein, and Lenox. On its website, the company describes itself as a leading distributor of premium textile products operating out of New York.

On Oct. 3, the company posted an Instagram photo of a dog on its bedding wearing headphones and holding the cover of the singer's latest album, according to the Daily Mail. The caption read: "Current mood: Blanket forts & Mrs. Swift on repeat. Here at @cathayhomeinc we believe in elevating every moment even the recovery from an iconic album drop!"