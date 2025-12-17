Hannukah celebrations are underway, and we are days away from Christmas. If you have family and friends in town, it's good to know where to find some weekend fun in Southwest Florida.

While there are numerous ongoing events to celebrate the season, the ones listed here have a short shelf life. That means this weekend only. Take advantage of the fun while it lasts. Below you'll find activities featuring music, boating, food and more.

In the meantime, if you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here. Support local businesses and events this weekend and have a good time celebrating the holidays.

Weekend Fun In Southwest Florida

Cape Coral Holiday Boat-A-Long

Cape Coral's annual boat parade begins at Four Freedoms Park and travels along Bimini Basin. The Park jam packed with family fun and activities. Following the parade, stay for a movie. Ernest Saves Christmas will be showing on a giant inflatable screen. Saturday, 7pm. Free. More info here.

Marco Island Boat Parade

Marco Island's annual holiday boat parade is themed Christmas Island Style. it takes place Saturday along the Marco Island River. Start time is 6pm. Free. More info here.

South Cape's Sleigh The Holidays Pub Crawl

South Cape's annual Sleigh the Holidays Pub Crawl is Saturday. Dress in festive attire, onesies encouraged and stroll the downtown area's bars. Get a passport and have it stamped at each location. Sample holiday themed treats and drinks at each stop. $25 in advance, $20 for designated drivers. More info here

More Weekend Fun In Southwest Florida

Christmas At Farmer Mikes

This is the last weekend to experience the Christmas extravaganza at this Bonita Springs Farm. Enjoy the field of holiday lights, snow piles, hayrides, Santa and his elves and lots more. The fun on the farm is from 6pm to 9pm Saturday and Sunday. $19. More info here

The Nutcracker

It's not Christmas without the music and story of The Nutcracker. This iconic ballet features dancers from Gulfshore Ballet and musicians from Gulf Coast Symphony. Shows are both Saturday and Sunday at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers. Ticket prices and show times vary. More info here.

Christmas Concert In The Park

The Gulf Coast Big Band is breaking out the brass for a holiday concert in Naples' Cambier Park. Just grab a chair or blanket and pick a spot on the lawn. Sunday, 2pm. Free. More info here.

Downtown Fort Myers Music Walk