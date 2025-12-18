Sneak Peek At New Oise Ushi Restaurant

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Another inventive addition to the dining scene in Cape Coral is days away from welcoming guests. But before the doors open, here is a sneak peek at the new Oise Ushi Restaurant. It's the latest by Miami based chef Brad Kilgore and Southwest Florida entrepreneur Brad Cozza.

This is a spin on Oise in downtown For Myers which opened in August. It's a lush restaurant on First Street serving Italian Japanese fusion cuisine. The Cape Coral version only serves the Japanese part of the menu.

The kitchen cranks out some of the favorite rolls, small plates and entrees found at the original restaurant. However, chefs have added some new rolls and Hamachi in the Cape. The cocktail menu remains the same.

New Oise Ushi Restaurant

small stemmed cocktail glass with a lychee fruit skewered as a garnishGina Birch

Litchi Tini cocktail at Oise Ushi in Cape Coral

As one might expect from this restaurant that pushes boundaries, it does the same in the new location. Oise Ushi is a small intimate space that is located in the entrance to Cape Coral's only speakeasy, Escondido, next to Taco Works. Menu items are also available to patrons of Escondido.

The space is chic with a small bar backed by a wall of living plants. There is nothing like this drinking and dining duo in Southwest Florida.

To really get a feel for the place, check out this video I recorded at the media preview. Oise Ushi is scheduled to open to the public Friday.

More Photos Of The New Oise Ushi Restaurant

square slate plate with a sushi roll and two hand rollsGina Birch

Oise Ushi in Cape Coral serves sushi, handrolls and signature Asian dishes

Two short bar glasses with whiskey and a dried sheet of seaweed as a garnish at the New Oise Ushi RestaurantGina Birch

Oise Ushi offers several different whiskey cocktails. This one has a strip of nori to add a savory element

black slate plate with sushi handrolls and more foodGina Birch

A creamy Crab Rangoon is a on the Oise Ushi menu along with a selection of creative hand rolls

Cape Coral
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
