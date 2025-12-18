Sneak Peek At New Oise Ushi Restaurant

Another inventive addition to the dining scene in Cape Coral is days away from welcoming guests. But before the doors open, here is a sneak peek at the new Oise Ushi Restaurant. It's the latest by Miami based chef Brad Kilgore and Southwest Florida entrepreneur Brad Cozza.

This is a spin on Oise in downtown For Myers which opened in August. It's a lush restaurant on First Street serving Italian Japanese fusion cuisine. The Cape Coral version only serves the Japanese part of the menu.

The kitchen cranks out some of the favorite rolls, small plates and entrees found at the original restaurant. However, chefs have added some new rolls and Hamachi in the Cape. The cocktail menu remains the same.

New Oise Ushi Restaurant

Gina Birch Litchi Tini cocktail at Oise Ushi in Cape Coral

As one might expect from this restaurant that pushes boundaries, it does the same in the new location. Oise Ushi is a small intimate space that is located in the entrance to Cape Coral's only speakeasy, Escondido, next to Taco Works. Menu items are also available to patrons of Escondido.

The space is chic with a small bar backed by a wall of living plants. There is nothing like this drinking and dining duo in Southwest Florida.

To really get a feel for the place, check out this video I recorded at the media preview. Oise Ushi is scheduled to open to the public Friday.

More Photos Of The New Oise Ushi Restaurant

Gina Birch Oise Ushi in Cape Coral serves sushi, handrolls and signature Asian dishes

Gina Birch Oise Ushi offers several different whiskey cocktails. This one has a strip of nori to add a savory element