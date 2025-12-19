ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Olivia Rodrigo Praises St. Vincent Guitar Design for Accommodating Female Players

Olivia Rodrigo said she loves playing her custom Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent Goldie signature guitar because of its design that works well for female body types. The pop…

Melissa Lianne
Olivia Rodrigo performs in the headline slot on the Pyramid Stage at the end of day five of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2025 in Glastonbury, England.
Leon Neal via Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo said she loves playing her custom Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent Goldie signature guitar because of its design that works well for female body types. The pop star talked about the instrument's ergonomics during a recent interview.

"I read an interview about it, and she made a guitar that's specifically designed for women, because she plays her guitar really high up," said Rodrigo to host Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill and Le Tigre. "And it's cut so that you can have boobs and play guitar, which is so awesome."

The singer has used a custom purple-finished version since early 2024 on her Guts tour. 

"It's such a, like, a fucking cool looking guitar," Rodrigo said.

St. Vincent, real name Annie Clark, launched the signature model with Ernie Ball Music Man in 2016. The design has an angular body shape that broke from traditional guitar designs at the time.

"For me, a guitar that is not too heavy is really important because I'm not a very big person," Clark told Guitar World before the model's launch. "I carry my guitar pretty high, so I had to make all of these costumes based on the fact that you wouldn't be able to see if I had a waist or not."

Clark wrote when announcing the guitar, per Daily Mail, "I wanted to design a tool that would be ergonomic, lightweight, and sleek. So excited to be working with Ernie Ball. There is room for a breast. Or two."

Guts TourOlivia Rodrigo
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Khalid performs at The Greek Theatre on May 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicKhalid Announces 25-Stop North American Tour Starting May 2026Melissa Lianne
Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicDiddy Accuser’s Lawyer Faces Fine Over AI Use in Court DocumentsKayla Morgan
Ariana Grande attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" facing left wearing a pearl corset and butterfly adornments on the corners of her eyes, Ariana Grande Slammed For Saying Jeffrey Dahmer Is Her Dream 'Dinner Guest'.
MusicJudge Awards Payouts to 16 Young Victims of 2017 Ariana Grande Manchester Arena BombingKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub