Olivia Rodrigo Praises St. Vincent Guitar Design for Accommodating Female Players

Olivia Rodrigo said she loves playing her custom Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent Goldie signature guitar because of its design that works well for female body types. The pop star talked about the instrument's ergonomics during a recent interview.

"I read an interview about it, and she made a guitar that's specifically designed for women, because she plays her guitar really high up," said Rodrigo to host Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill and Le Tigre. "And it's cut so that you can have boobs and play guitar, which is so awesome."

The singer has used a custom purple-finished version since early 2024 on her Guts tour.

"It's such a, like, a fucking cool looking guitar," Rodrigo said.

St. Vincent, real name Annie Clark, launched the signature model with Ernie Ball Music Man in 2016. The design has an angular body shape that broke from traditional guitar designs at the time.

"For me, a guitar that is not too heavy is really important because I'm not a very big person," Clark told Guitar World before the model's launch. "I carry my guitar pretty high, so I had to make all of these costumes based on the fact that you wouldn't be able to see if I had a waist or not."