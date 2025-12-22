10 Unique Bubbles To Celebrate The New Year

When it comes to the biggest part of the year, Champagne and sparkling wine is a pre-requisite. Here are some of the best bubbles to celebrate the New Year.

None of them are your usual suspects. In fact, only two are from France and only one is Champagne. Sparkling wines can be made anywhere in the world and from a wide variety of grapes. Only those made in the Champagne region of France can legally be called Champagne.

People still use the term, almost as a generic reference to anything with bubbles, much to the chagrin of the French. The selections here are a little different, delicious and festive for your end of year celebrations.

Bubbles To Celebrate The New Year

Le Vigne Isabella

Gina Birch

This is not a typical sparkling wine by any means. One of the things that makes it standout is the grape. It is made from sangiovese grown in Paso Robles, California. It smells like stone fruit. On the palate you'll find apple, lemon and that lovely brioche feel that so many Champagnes have. It is crisp and elegant. $39

Frank Family Blanc de Blanc

GIna Birch

I've always enjoyed this California sparkler. 100% chardonnay from Carneros in California, it goes through partial malolactic fermentation resulting in a creamy texture. It's still fresh and acidic with a long spcy, citrusy finish. $60

Tirriddis

From Washington State this sparkling wine is a blend of mostly pinot gris, followed by chardonnay, syrah, riesling, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, and more. You could say it has almost everything but the kitchen sink and that's what makes it fun to discover. Expect apple, citrus and elegant bubbles. $29

Biltmore Chateau Reserve Brut Red Sparkling

Gina Birch

This is a conversation starter, a good one. It's from Biltmore Estates in North Carolina and it's red. Yes a red sparkling wine much like a Lambrusco, but not. It has all of the structure of a red wine, just with bubbles. The fruit is darker, like raspberry and cherry. It is a fascinating, great tasting wine. $65

More Bubbles To Celebrate The New Year

Telemont Reserve de la Terre

Telmont

Here we go with a Champagne. This brand is backed by actor Leonardo DiCaprio. It's crafted organic with pinot meunier (44%) then chardonnay and pinot noir. Telemont goes above and beyond industry standards when it comes to sustainability. It's a great for someone who cares about the bigger picture as well as great taste. $105

Hambledon Vineyard Classic Cuvee

This one from England and it is impressive. You might not expect a good bottle of bubbles from this country but more and more are making it across the pond. It's a little yeasty with apple, citrus and red berries. $50

Enrico Serafino Oudies Brut Rosé

Gina Birch

This French-inspired sparkling Italian wine goes back to the 1800's. Enrico Serafino was a pioneer, who lobbied for a Traditional Method sparkling wine denomination for the Langhe and Monferrato hills where these grapes are grown. This one is 100% Pinot Noir. It's full of red fruit and vibrant bubbles. $38

This Life

This is a collaboration between Maison Wessman and singer Norah Jones. They call it a tribute to the magic that happens when music and wine come together. It's made in Limoux, a region of France considered by many to be the birthplace of sparkling wine. It is fresh with stone fruit, citrus and a slightly toasty finish. $17

Bread & Butter Prosecco