Calvin Harris and Diplo to Headline Super Bowl LX Weekend Bash at San Francisco’s Pier 80

Calvin Harris and Diplo will perform at San Francisco's Pier 80 on Feb. 6, 2026, as part of the Super Bowl LX weekend entertainment.

The performance will happen in the Warehouse space at Pier 80, which covers 200,000 square feet. The venue sits 40 miles north of Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, where Super Bowl LX will take place on February 8.

The show has been named The Lineup. Sonny Fodera will open for the two headliners.

The Warehouse has held electronic music events since 2022 as part of the annual Portola festival, giving fans a massive space to experience top performers in the genre. The space will also hold New Year's Eve shows later this month with Skrillex, Four Tet, and Swedish House Mafia.

T-Pain and Sean Paul will play Pier 80 the next night on Feb. 7 for a show called R&B and Ribs. Sting will perform the opening night of the Super Bowl LX Studio 60 concert series at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on Feb. 6.

"For me, this is a full-circle moment," said Jordan Langer, CEO of Non Plus Ultra and NPU Live, per Billboard. "A life-changing moment in my career was producing a big event associated with the world's most watched football game in Miami. Now, almost 20 years later that same occasion gives me the chance to showcase what the NPU Live brand is all about — unforgettable music and moments in extraordinary spaces."