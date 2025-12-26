This Day in Top 40 History: December 26

On Dec. 26, 1979, Chris Daughtry was born to Sandra and James Daughtry in North Carolina. Daughtry rose to fame as an American Idol contestant in 2006. After finishing in fourth place, he went on to form one of the most successful bands of the 21st century, Daughtry. Today, they have placed two consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, including their debut self-titled LP. Many of their singles, including "It's Not Over" and "What About Now," have cracked the Top 40 on the Hot 100. Keep reading to discover more Top 40 history moments from Dec. 26.