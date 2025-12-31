ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Jonas Brothers Will Stream New Year’s Eve Special on Samsung TV Plus

Melissa Lianne
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform on stage at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 held in Times Square on December 31, 2024 in New York, New York
Craig T Fruchtman/WireImage via Getty Images

Yahoo Entertainment reports The Jonas Brothers will perform a two-hour concert on Samsung TV Plus on Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. EST. This marks their first solo New Year's Eve show after years of appearing on ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve program.

Comedian Jack McBrayer takes on hosting duties from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.  Expect a setlist blending old classics with newer tracks, plus games, contests, and interviews throughout the broadcast.

"We want to kind of flip what the traditional New Year's Eve show looks like on its head," said Joe in a phone call with his brothers in mid-December, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We're really trying to make it feel like it's not a New Year's Eve proper program. It's something fresh and exciting for people to watch."

Nick described the event as a time for reflection and hope. "The idea is to basically say what you're looking forward to and what you're appreciative for in the past year, but also what you don't want to take into the next year and what you want to shed from this past year," Nick said. "I think we all feel that way at the end of the year — sort of reflective, but also optimistic."

2025 brought performances, new music, and a Christmas movie for the trio. The brothers also celebrated their 20th anniversary as a band.

Kevin, Joe, and Nick dropped their seventh studio album, Greetings From Your Hometown, this summer. The album launched a nationwide tour that stretched through December. 

"We always say, 'Oh no, we're not gonna do anything on New Year's,' and then every single time we ... end up doing something because we want to all be together and hang out and celebrate the year and then to do our favorite thing, which is perform," Kevin said, per the Los Angeles Times. "It's a great way for us to combine friends, family and our passion, so if we can continue to do this year after year, I think we'd win."

Jonas Brothers
Melissa LianneWriter
