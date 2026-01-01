This Day in Top 40 History: January 1

Happy New Year! Although many of us sit back and relax on the first day of the year, it was business as usual for many of our favorite artists throughout music history, including the Beatles, ABBA, and The Doors. These are the most important events that happened in music on Jan. 1st.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the most important Top 40 milestones to happen on the first day of the year include:

1966: Simon & Garfunkel's legendary song "The Sound of Silence" reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, where it spent two weeks. The original acoustic version had been recorded two years prior, but the version that went to number 1 also included electric guitar and drums.

Cultural Milestones

Music's stories and characters are a huge part of its charm. These are the most consequential cultural moments of the day:

1962: The Beatles auditioned for Decca Records at its studios in West Hampstead, London. The label's A&R exec Dick Rowe rejected them because he thought that "guitar groups are on the way out," famously making one of the biggest mistakes in music history.

Notable Recordings and Performances

While one legendary band's career was starting out with a show on NYE, another was ending. These are two notable performances that happened on Jan. 1:

1967: The Doors made their first live TV appearance on a show called Shebang, aired by KTLA-TV Channel 5 in Los Angeles. They lip-synched through the studio version of their first single, "Break on Through."

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry as a whole also enjoyed two milestone moments on Jan. 1. They are:

1964: The British show Top of the Pops aired for the first time on the BBC. It eventually became the longest-running weekly music show ever, airing until 2006 and hosting many popular musicians from every era.

