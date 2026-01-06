ContestsEvents
5 Inspirational Messages For The New Year

We made it to 2026. To help you make the most of it, here are 5 inspirational messages for the New Year.

Man on a chair at the end of a dock looking at the water at sunset with Inspirational Messages For The New Year
We made it to 2026. To help you make the most of it, here are 5 inspirational messages for the New Year.

When the clock strikes midnight and we roll into a new year, many people have expectations of a fresh start, leaving anything negative behind. However, it is nearly impossible to immediately and cleanly cut certain habits and abandon some beliefs. Perhaps some of these videos will help as you work each day to make changes. Save them. Share them. Listen often when you need a little push.

All of the videos were taken from my social media feed. But you can view them here regardless of whether or not you have an account. Just scroll down and watch them unfold for TikTok Tuesday. You will need to have your computer or phone audio up for some of these.

They are all office and kid friendly.

Inspirational Messages For The New Year

Don't Forget Who You Are

Wow. This one made me stop, sit back, and take a minute to digest. It starts out a little slow, but man is it powerful if you listen.

Loading TikTok...

In Your Face

This is on the opposite side of the spectrum from the one above. This guy is no-nonsense and more in your face. Not in a bad way. He's kind of funny. Everyone gets inspiration from different places. Hopefully this will the rally cry you need today.

Loading TikTok...

More Inspirational Messages For The New Year

For Over-Thinkers

Let's face it. Who hasn't been a victim of over-thinking. It can be a vicious mind trap and time suck. Maybe this can get you out of the cycle when you feel yourself sinking into it. Not easy but doable.

Loading TikTok...

Relationship Advice For 2026

This can be a tough one. Whether it's friends, lovers, even family members. It is a hard truth that doesn't feel good initially. But if we can embrace it, it will help us keep moving and maybe feel better a little faster.

Loading TikTok...

Manifest Your Thoughts

Manifesting is a buzz word for those in the inspirational and self-improvement communities. It kind of makes sense that the things you dwell on are the things you attract. in 2026, check your thoughts. Make sure they focus on the things you want, not the things you don't.

Loading TikTok...
