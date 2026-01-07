8 Things To Put On Your SWFL Weekend Calendar

Meteorologist in Fort Myers and Naples are calling for Chamber of Commerce weather for the next few days. So, it's a perfect time to get out and enjoy some local events. Here are 8 things to put to your SWFL weekend calendar.

Festival and art show seasons officially kick off this weekend. Scroll down to find activities featuring music, movies, festivals, food and more, that can accommodate almost everyone in the family.

Also, if you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here. Support local businesses and events this weekend and have a good time celebrating the start of a new year.

SWFL Weekend Calendar

Celebration In The Sky

Organizers call it the largest land-based fireworks show in Southwest Florida. Produced by Zambelli Fireworks, it takes place at Seminole Casino Hotel in Immokalee. Pack a chair. Food will be available. Saturday, 9pm. Free. More info here.

Venezia Renaissance Faire

Go back in time when knights in shining armor ruled the kingdom. Enjoy live and interactive performances, a market, food and more. The action takes place in Bonita Springs next to the Bonita Springs Poker Room on old US41. Both this and next Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5:30pm. Adult tickets start at $20, children start at $12. More info here.

41st Annual Cape Coral Art Festival

It's one of the biggest art shows in Southwest Florida and takes place one of Cape Coral's main streets. Cape Coral Parkway closes to traffic Friday night from Del Prado to SE 10th Place. Instead of cars, it fills with some 200 artists from around the country and world, food vendors and entertainment. The show is Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Free. More info here.

26th Annual Bonita Springs National Art Show

This is the first of three National Art Shows this season in Bonita Springs. The juried event features some 200 artists working in a range of mediums. A $5 donation is suggested for entrance to the show at Riverside Park. Sunday from 10am to 4pm. More info here.

Evening On Fifth

This happens on Thursday, not quite the weekend but a fun way to get ready. The famous street of Fifth Avenue South in Naples comes alive with music, entertainment, shopping and more. 6:30 to 9:30. Free. More info here.

Paranormal Cirque II

See wild stunts, aerialists and avant garde performances at this unique, adult-themed circus. It's at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers. The show opens Friday and runs through Monday. Tickets start at $20. More info here.

Movie Under The Stars

Pack your lawn chair and blankets for this free movie under the stars at Estero Park in Estero. The PG-rated fantasy adventure “How to Train your Dragon” will be the featured. Food trucks will be on site. Friday, 6:30pm. Free. More info here.

Touch-a-Truck