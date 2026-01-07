ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

SWFL January Food And Wine Events

It’s a new year and the beginning of tourist season in Southwest Florida. For foodies, there is no shortage of events to whet your appetite. Here is a new calendar…

Gina Birch
A man in a suit looking at a bottle of wine with a glass of red wine on a table for SWFL January Food And Wine Events
Getty Images

It's a new year and the beginning of tourist season in Southwest Florida. For foodies, there is no shortage of events to whet your appetite. Here is a new calendar for you, full of SWFL January food and wine events. Bonus, a couple of whisky pairing events are listed here as well.

Some establishments are still finalizing plans for their special events, so be sure to check back here for updates. If something sparks your interest RSVP as soon as possible. Most of these have limited seating and often sell out.

Finally, if you can't make any of the events below, try creating one of your own. Here are 5 food and wine pairings to inspire your personal wining and dining gathering. Try some new recipes and new wines to compliment them. The selections here are from around the world, include unique grapes and are great with food.

DIY SWFL January Food And Wine Events

IXSIR Altitudes Blanc

Bottle of IXSIR Altitudes Blanc Photo: Gina Birch

IXSIR Altitudes Blanc

This white wine is from Lebanon, and it is beautiful. It's a white blend of a Lebanese indigenous grape (Obeideh) and two noble grapes; muscat and viognier. It is very floral and citrusy smelling. The wine has some citrus notes, spice and pleasant acid. In addition, it is a great conversation starter. $25

Ferentano Bianco Lazio

Bottle of Cotarella Ferentano wine and a glass of white wineGina Birch

Cotarella Ferentano

Another fascinating wine and grape, this one is from Italy. It's made with Roscetto, an ancient Etruscan grape that has almost disappeared. The wine is a deep straw color with a tropical, aromatic nose that actually has hints of banana. The palate is a round with nice minerality, some stone fruit, a little nutty and some salinity on the finish. Ferentano is another fun wine to discover. I had it with a salad and grilled chicken but could see it with seafood and shellfish too. $25

Tenua Scersce Infinito Nebbiolo

Bottle of Tenua Scersce Infinito Nebbiolo on a table outside with a table in the backgroundPhoto: Gina Birch

Tenua Scersce Infinito Nebbiolo

Italian wine labels can be tricky to interpret. Sforzato translates to strained and that's what happens to these grapes. They stay on the vines a little longer, then are left to dry for two months before being pressed and fermented. The process concentrates sugars and flavors. The result is a versatile wine that has cherries, red berries and some pepper. I enjoyed it with sausage and peppers, and a gorgeous salad with goat cheese and pomegranates. $60

Kaiken Disobedience

Bottle of Kaiken Disobedience and a wine glass half full of red winePhoto: Gina Birch

Kaiken Disobedience

I love the name and spirit of this wine. It is a partnership with Kaiken Wines and one of my favorite international chefs, Francis Mallmann. Mallmann is an Argentinean renowned for his open-fire cooking. This wine is mostly malbec with cab franc, merlot and cab sauv. It has a beautiful nose full of fruit and spice that carries over to the palate. Disobedience was a favorite at a holiday dinner where everything from meatballs to roasted chicken was served. $35

The Hunt Red Blend

Bottle of The Hunt red wine and a glass of red wine with charcuterie in the backgroundPhoto: Gina Birch

The Hunt

The grapes are from Sonoma, California but the wine actually comes from Biltmore Estates in North Carolina. It was made to honor George Vanderbilt and his affinity for hunting. The wine is a Bourdeaux-style blend that is warm and inviting with black and blue fruits some vanilla and bigger than I expected tannins. I poured it with a charcuterie board and it was an ideal complement. Try it with short ribs and brisket too. $45

SWFL January Food And Wine Events

Tarpon Lodge

This Old Florida restaurant and lodge on Pine Island hosts many wine events and dinners every year. This month it is an evening with Long Shadows Vintners from Washington State. The four-course wine dinner is Monday, January 26th. More info here.

JWB Grill

JWB Grill at Margaritaville Fort Myer Beach is featuring a bourbon dinner for January. The four‑course menu highlights bourbon‑inspired dishes paired with handcrafted cocktails. Brands featured include EH Taylor Single Barrel, Stagg, Eagle Rare 10‑Year and Buffalo Trace. Thursday, January 15th. More info here.

Angelina's Ristorante

This award-winning Italian restaurant in Bonita Springs has a five-course dinner planned for Wednesday, January 21st. Each course is paired with the wines of Emeritus Vineyards from the Russian River Valley. In addition, Winemaker, Keith Hammond will be presenting. More info here.

Old Vines Supper Club

Old Vines Supper Club has officially moved to a new location in The Shoppes at Vanderbilt. January features multiple events in the People & Places Wine Dinner Series:

  • Wednesday, January 7, Whitehall Lane Winery
  • Wednesday, January 14 Peter Michael Winery
  • Wednesday, January 21, Dakota Shy

More info here.

Sea Salt

The downtown Naples restaurant is kicking off the New Year with a wine dinner Tuesday, January 13th. Albert Bichot wines from several notable Burgundy appellations will be featured in this multi-course meal. Check the website for more details.

Bay Street Yard

This foodie fundraiser is downtown Fort Myers. The food truck park is hosting Charitable Pour – A Bourbon Pairing Dinner to benefit 4KIDS. Four-courses with Four Roses bourbons. The is menu presented by Paradise Hospitality. 4KIDS is an organization supporting foster care, prevention, therapy and independent living. The event is from 6-9pm Wednesday, January 21st. More info here.

DiningEventsfood and wine pairingsWine Tasting
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
Black Sesame Mochi Donuts in a bakery case
Human InterestBlack Sesame Mochi Donuts Need To Be On Your 2026 Foodie ListGina Birch
Steve Nash #10 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a call during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 8Michael Garaventa
Making a New Year's resolution sounds like a great idea at the time. But, how do you keep it? Here's advice.
Human InterestAdvice for Floridians to Keep Their New Year’s ResolutionsAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub