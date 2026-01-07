It's a new year and the beginning of tourist season in Southwest Florida. For foodies, there is no shortage of events to whet your appetite. Here is a new calendar for you, full of SWFL January food and wine events. Bonus, a couple of whisky pairing events are listed here as well.

Some establishments are still finalizing plans for their special events, so be sure to check back here for updates. If something sparks your interest RSVP as soon as possible. Most of these have limited seating and often sell out.

Finally, if you can't make any of the events below, try creating one of your own. Here are 5 food and wine pairings to inspire your personal wining and dining gathering. Try some new recipes and new wines to compliment them. The selections here are from around the world, include unique grapes and are great with food.

DIY SWFL January Food And Wine Events

IXSIR Altitudes Blanc

Photo: Gina Birch IXSIR Altitudes Blanc

This white wine is from Lebanon, and it is beautiful. It's a white blend of a Lebanese indigenous grape (Obeideh) and two noble grapes; muscat and viognier. It is very floral and citrusy smelling. The wine has some citrus notes, spice and pleasant acid. In addition, it is a great conversation starter. $25

Ferentano Bianco Lazio

Gina Birch Cotarella Ferentano

Another fascinating wine and grape, this one is from Italy. It's made with Roscetto, an ancient Etruscan grape that has almost disappeared. The wine is a deep straw color with a tropical, aromatic nose that actually has hints of banana. The palate is a round with nice minerality, some stone fruit, a little nutty and some salinity on the finish. Ferentano is another fun wine to discover. I had it with a salad and grilled chicken but could see it with seafood and shellfish too. $25

Tenua Scersce Infinito Nebbiolo

Photo: Gina Birch Tenua Scersce Infinito Nebbiolo

Italian wine labels can be tricky to interpret. Sforzato translates to strained and that's what happens to these grapes. They stay on the vines a little longer, then are left to dry for two months before being pressed and fermented. The process concentrates sugars and flavors. The result is a versatile wine that has cherries, red berries and some pepper. I enjoyed it with sausage and peppers, and a gorgeous salad with goat cheese and pomegranates. $60

Kaiken Disobedience

Photo: Gina Birch Kaiken Disobedience

I love the name and spirit of this wine. It is a partnership with Kaiken Wines and one of my favorite international chefs, Francis Mallmann. Mallmann is an Argentinean renowned for his open-fire cooking. This wine is mostly malbec with cab franc, merlot and cab sauv. It has a beautiful nose full of fruit and spice that carries over to the palate. Disobedience was a favorite at a holiday dinner where everything from meatballs to roasted chicken was served. $35

The Hunt Red Blend

Photo: Gina Birch The Hunt

The grapes are from Sonoma, California but the wine actually comes from Biltmore Estates in North Carolina. It was made to honor George Vanderbilt and his affinity for hunting. The wine is a Bourdeaux-style blend that is warm and inviting with black and blue fruits some vanilla and bigger than I expected tannins. I poured it with a charcuterie board and it was an ideal complement. Try it with short ribs and brisket too. $45

SWFL January Food And Wine Events

Tarpon Lodge

This Old Florida restaurant and lodge on Pine Island hosts many wine events and dinners every year. This month it is an evening with Long Shadows Vintners from Washington State. The four-course wine dinner is Monday, January 26th. More info here.

JWB Grill

JWB Grill at Margaritaville Fort Myer Beach is featuring a bourbon dinner for January. The four‑course menu highlights bourbon‑inspired dishes paired with handcrafted cocktails. Brands featured include EH Taylor Single Barrel, Stagg, Eagle Rare 10‑Year and Buffalo Trace. Thursday, January 15th. More info here.

Angelina's Ristorante

This award-winning Italian restaurant in Bonita Springs has a five-course dinner planned for Wednesday, January 21st. Each course is paired with the wines of Emeritus Vineyards from the Russian River Valley. In addition, Winemaker, Keith Hammond will be presenting. More info here.

Old Vines Supper Club

Old Vines Supper Club has officially moved to a new location in The Shoppes at Vanderbilt. January features multiple events in the People & Places Wine Dinner Series:

Wednesday, January 7, Whitehall Lane Winery

Wednesday, January 14 Peter Michael Winery

Wednesday, January 21, Dakota Shy

More info here.

Sea Salt

The downtown Naples restaurant is kicking off the New Year with a wine dinner Tuesday, January 13th. Albert Bichot wines from several notable Burgundy appellations will be featured in this multi-course meal. Check the website for more details.

Bay Street Yard