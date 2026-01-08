ContestsEvents
Black Sesame Mochi Donuts Need To Be On Your 2026 Foodie List

If you are a foodie, Black Sesame Mochi Donuts need to be on must-try list for 2026. The place to find them is Mochi Dough in Estero. The colorful cafe…

Gina Birch
Black Sesame Mochi Donuts in a bakery case
Photo: Gina Birch

If you are a foodie, Black Sesame Mochi Donuts need to be on must-try list for 2026. The place to find them is Mochi Dough in Estero. The colorful cafe opened in Gulf Coast Town Center about a year ago. Mochi Donuts is a chain, but Southwest Florida boasts the only location in the state.

There are 130 nationwide with a majority being in California where the franchise was founded. Mochi donuts in general, originated in Japan but came into popularity in Hawaii in the 90's.

Green wall with pink couches and a coffee tablePhoto: Gina Birch

Mochi Dough in Estero is a colorful spot with lots of seating

About Black Sesame Mochi Donuts

Japanese mochi is transformed into a version of the American donut for this tasty treat. There are several things that make mochi donuts unique. First, the dough. Mochi is made with glutinous rice flour. It has a completely different texture from traditional donuts, a little more dense and slightly chewy.

Next, the shape. This donut consists of adorable little mochi balls. To me, they are both easier and more fun to eat. It's a Fabulous Find.

A tray of pink donutsPhoto: Gina Birch

Mochi Donuts come in a variety of flavors

Mochi Dough has several cases of donuts. Some of the flavors change daily. Others are signatures, such as Funnel Cake. Cotton Candy, pictured above, is a specialty flavor. Check out this video to see more flavors.

Now to Black Sesame. It is not available every day. However, when it is, managers say it is wildly popular. That is why I initially tried it. Now I understand why. Black sesame paste is mixed with sugar for the frosting that is a bit nutty and not too sweet. Sesame seed sprinkles add texture and a slightly savory flavor. So good, at least to me.

Mochi Dough entrancePhoto: Gina Birch

Mochi Dough at Gulf Coast Town Center in Estero

The menu at Mochi Dough has more than donuts. There are numerous Korean Egg Drop sandwiches featuring soft scrambled eggs.

The drink offerings are extensive with lots of Bober Teas, fruit teas, and flavored coffees. Having visited Vietnam recently, I got excited to see a variety of Vietnamese inspired coffee including a spin on the popular egg coffee. The one here missed the mark for me. It was good, but not what I was hoping for.

Give me the Black Sesame Bliss any day, and I'll try a different coffee next time.

Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
