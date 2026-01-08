Zayn Malik Will Perform New Album Material at Las Vegas Residency Starting January 20

Zayn Malik will debut songs from a new album during his first-ever Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The seven-show run kicks off Jan. 20 and wraps up Jan. 31, 2026.

"There's a song off the new album that I don't know if I want to say what name that is, but yeah, I'm looking forward to singing that," the singer told Billboard in an interview published Jan. 6.

The former One Direction member said this residency feels surreal. "I never really thought I'd be performing in Vegas ever for anything. So to have my own like solo residency there is it's kind of cool," he told Billboard.

The 32-year-old released his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, in May 2024. The upcoming album he referenced in the interview should arrive sometime in 2026. Details have been kept under wraps, but Malik has previously shared that his next album will continue the sound of his debut album, Mind of Mine, which dropped in 2016.

The residency follows his Stairway to the Sky Tour, which wrapped in early 2025. That tour marked his first solo tour since leaving One Direction in 2015.

The venue holds 5,200 seats and features immersive audio and visual technology that transforms each performance. Past performers at Dolby Live include Adele, Bruno Mars, and Lady Gaga.