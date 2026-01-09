Listen to Win: Earth, Wind & Fire

Earth, Wind & Fire are set to bring their legendary blend of funk, R&B, soul, and timeless hits to Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida on April 22, 2026 at 7:30 PM, with doors opening around 6:00 PM for an unforgettable night of music and celebration. As part of their 2026 tour, the band is expected to perform classics like “September,” “Let’s Groove,” and “Shining Star” alongside other favorites, delivering the high-energy show that generations of fans have loved over decades. Whether you’re a longtime follower or new to their sound, this concert promises to be a joyous evening, filled with the soulful rhythms and uplifting spirit that have defined Earth, Wind & Fire’s live performances.