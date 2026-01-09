This Day in Top 40 History: January 9

On Jan. 9, 1944, Jimmy Page was born in Middlesex, England. He is best known as a member of the Yardbirds, who eventually evolved into Led Zeppelin. They have achieved multiple No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, including Led Zeppelin II and In Through the Out Door. On the Hot 100, the band has placed a number of Top 40 hits as well, such as “Whole Lotta Love,” “Immigrant Song,” and “Black Dog.” Page shares his birthday with several successful artists, including Sean Paul and Crystal Gayle.