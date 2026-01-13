ContestsEvents
5 Easy Exercise Ideas For New Year Goals

Gina Birch
Professional men and women dressed in suits in a board room posing for easy exercise ideas
Getty Images

It's week two of the New Year and gyms are packed with people who made health and fitness a renewed priority for 2026. However, you don't need a gym to meet your wellness goals. Here are 5 easy exercise ideas new year goals.

If you are having trouble knowing where and how to fit movement into your life, perhaps some of these videos will help. You can do them at home and even at work. There is no intimidation from gyms and confusion from machines. You might be surprised at how some of these work, especially if you are consistent.

Save them. Share them. Do them.

All of the videos were taken from my social media feed. But you can view them here regardless of whether or not you have an account. Just scroll down and watch them unfold for TikTok Tuesday. They are all office friendly.

Easy Exercise Ideas

100 Time Rule

Not sure I would make 100 the first go. Don't let that get you. How about starting with 25 or 50. Work up to that 100 repetition and see what happens.

Loading TikTok...

Morning Rev-Up

This video covers a lot of ground. I did the first part of the exercises he does here, and it really got me revved up. I could feel that blood pumping and it felt good.

Loading TikTok...

Doorway Work Out

Do this while you're watching TV, or even on a break in your office. A leg work out using the doorway for support and balance. There are so many things you can use to assist you when exercising. Don't skip the legs.

Loading TikTok...

Easy Exercise Ideas

Those Abs

A strong core is an important thing. It helps with balance, back pain and more. You don't have to get down on the floor to engage that core. Do these at your office desk a few times a week. Note, hitting yourself in the abs before you start is NOT a prerequisite. But if it helps to motivate you, go for it.

Loading TikTok...

Low Impact Cardio

Health experts vary on the amount of cardio you need based on age. However, most agree that getting your heartrate pumping a little is a good thing. Running and jumping, not always so. This is low impact for less stress on your joints, knees and back.

Loading TikTok...
exerciseNew Year's ResolutionsTIkTok Videos
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
