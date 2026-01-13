Charli XCX Presents at Golden Globes in Custom Saint Laurent Gown

Charli XCX stood at the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday, wearing a custom Saint Laurent gown that merged two pieces from the archives. The singer chose a black feathered bustier with a white column skirt. This marked her first time at the awards show.

According to Vogue, stylist Chris Horan mixed a feathered top from spring 2019 with a black and white gown from fall 1982. The feathered piece took inspiration from Yves Saint Laurent's 1972 costumes for pop idol Sylvie Vartan. Saint Laurent named the singer as an ambassador for spring 2026 after she wore their leathers around town.

"The look is very classic actress, but has a little bit of a twist," Horan said. "It feels like the same girl — it marries both her worlds."

She added Saint Laurent platform sandals and three strands of diamonds around her neck. Makeup artist Yasmin Istanbouli gave her a cat-eye and blood-red nails. Hair stylist Matt Benns styled a wavy blowout.

The mockumentary The Moment, featuring Charli XCX, will premiere at the Sundance Festival later this month. The musician is also preparing a press tour for Wuthering Heights, a period piece from director Emerald Fennell. She made the soundtrack for the adaptation.