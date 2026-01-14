The Broadway musical Some Like It Hot opens in Fort Myers and here is what you can expect from this iconic show. It officially kicked off the 2026 Broadway Season at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall. I got to attend opening night as part of the media.

Some Like It Hot debuted on the big screen in 1959, staring Marylin Monroe. It opened on Broadway in 2022. It's not a classic stage show but it sure comes across as one. From the minute the curtain went up, I had a smile on my face. The singing, the dancing, the big tap dancing routines, were all amazing.

Here is a short video.

Some Like It Hot is on stage at Barbara B Mann Preforming Arts Hall in Fort Myers

Some Like It Hot Opens In Fort Myers

The show is set in Chicago during prohibition. The story line begins with two musicians who witness a mob hit. Fleeing the city for their life, they disguise themselves and join an all girl band making their way to California.

The gangsters are tipped off and set out to California too. So do the police investigators who are following the gangsters. You can see how all of this is setting itself up for disaster as well as lots of comedy.

It's a show that leaves you feeling good at the end. We all could use some of that. Some Like It Hot Runs through January 18th. Tickets are still available and so worth it.

Gina Birch Gina Birch previews Some Like It Hot at Barbara B Mann Preforming Arts Hall