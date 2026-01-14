Top 5 MLK Weekend Activities In SWFL

This week is punctuated by a three-day weekend for many people. Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. To get you ready, here are 6 MLK Weekend Activities in SWFL to take note of.

Let's begin with MLK Day celebrations. Although there may be weekend events in some communities, the ones listed below all take place on Monday, the actual holiday. Take note as many of these include marches that will affect traffic in some usually high-volume areas.

In Fort Myers there is a commemorative march at 10:30. It begins at Dunbar Jupiter Hammon Library and winds through downtown before ending with a big festival at Centennial Park.

There is a parade in Naples beginning at the corner of Fifth Avenue South and Third Street South at 11am. More events are planned for Cambier Park in downtown as early as 10am

Punta Gorda MLK Day events include a parade and rally from First Macedonia MB Church. Festivities there begin at 11am.

Additional Weekend Activities In SWFL

Cirque Italia Water Circus

This circus is not just in the air; it's also in the water. A 35,000-gallon water tank is set up at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers to hold the show's many performances. See colorful lights and costumes, amazing feats of strength and more. The show opens Friday and runs through Monday. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Venezia Renaissance Faire

Go back in time when knights in shining armor ruled the kingdom. It's the last weekend to enjoy live and interactive performances, a market, food and more. The action takes place in Bonita Springs next to the Bonita Springs Poker Room on old US41. Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5:30pm. Adult tickets start at $20, children start at $12. More info here.

5th Annual Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival

The Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival returns to Laishley Park this weekend. The three-day event focuses on food and music of all genres. There will also be lots of arts and crafts, and fun for the entire family. The festival kicks off Friday at 4pm. It runs Saturday 11am to 10pm and Sunday 11am to 6pm. More info here.

Weekend Activities In SWFL

Port Charlotte & Punta Gorda Home & Garden Show

It's a new year and if you have vowed to make home improvements, this is the show you need to attend. Find the latest in products and services to help elevate your indoor and outdoor space. Visit dozens of vendors and enjoy demomstrations too. Charlotte Harbor Event Center. Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Free. More info here.

Some Like It Hot

The 2026 Broadway Series kicks off this week at Barabara B Mann Preforming Arts Hall in Fort Myers with a rousing rendition of Some Like It Hot. The show is teaming with big dance numbers, comedy and more. It runs through Sunday. Ticket prices vary. More info here.