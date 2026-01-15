ContestsEvents
Sunny 106.3 and Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee Present KC and the Sunshine Band

The “KC and the Sunshine Band: Doin’ It World Tour” with opening act Luci Martin and Norma Jean Wright from CHIC. It’s an outdoor show heading to Seminole Casino Hotel…

Diana Beasley

The “KC and the Sunshine Band: Doin’ It World Tour” with opening act Luci Martin and Norma Jean Wright from CHIC. It's an outdoor show heading to Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee on Friday, Feb. 13th at 8 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $39.

Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 1/19/26 -1/30/26
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 6
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 10
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $110.40
  • Who is providing the prize:  Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee
Diana BeasleyEditor
