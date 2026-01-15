Twenty One Pilots Concert Film Captures Sold-Out Mexico City Stadium Show

Twenty One Pilots will release a concert film on Feb. 26. It shows their sold-out Mexico City performance, where 65,000 fans packed the stadium during The Clancy World Tour. IMAX and regular theaters worldwide will screen it for a short window, with IMAX previews kicking off Feb. 25.

More Than We Ever Imagined was shot at Estadio GNP Seguros in February 2025. Director Mark C. Eshleman positioned over 20 cameras throughout the venue to capture what fans saw and what the band experienced that night.

Performance footage blends with backstage moments. Viewers can watch Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun from the moment they land in Mexico City through pre-show prep until they hit the stage.

"I have spent the better part of the last 16 years of my life following Twenty One Pilots around the world," said Eshleman in a statement, as reported by Rolling Stone. "I have seen them play clubs that were in the basements of bigger clubs for an audience made up of only the other bands on the bill."

Eshleman has served as the duo's creative and content director for years. He witnessed them play tiny rooms with the same energy they now pour into stadiums.

"For 'More Than We Ever Imagined,' we were given the opportunity to capture two perspectives of a Twenty One Pilots performance: over 20 cameras centered around the fans experiencing their show and, the second, the perspective I have had all these years leading up to that sold out stadium in Mexico City, a camera following Tyler and Josh as they take the fundamentals of their show and apply to one of the biggest stages," said Eshleman.

This marks the second time they've brought a concert experience to cinemas and their first with IMAX. The band released a short concert film in 2024 that featured one song from The Clancy World Tour.