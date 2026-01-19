Disclosure Announces 14-Date Spring Tour Across North America Starting in April

Disclosure will launch a 14-date spring run throughout North America on April 7. Two shows at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Southern California kick things off.

Both Coachella weekends are on the schedule. The brothers play April 10 and 17. After that? Three consecutive nights at Mission Ballroom in Denver hit April 23 through 25. Then they head to Raleigh, Atlanta, Nashville, Detroit, and Chicago.

Todd Edwards, JADALAREIGN, Chloé Robinson, Malugi, Laurence Guy, and Mike Dunn will open shows depending on the city. Two nights at The Eastern in Atlanta take place on May 1 and 2, while The Salt Shed Outdoors in Chicago hosts them on May 8 and 9. Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh sees them on April 30. The Pinnacle in Nashville gets a show on May 5, and the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit welcomes them on May 7. You can find all of their tour stops on their official website.

Guy and Howard have played venues worldwide during the last few years, bringing a setup that mixes live instruments with striking visuals. Their track "NO CAP" with Anderson .Paak? That snagged a nod at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards in Best Dance/Electronic Recording. The brothers now have ten total nominations.

Last month saw the drop of "Deeper" with Leon Thomas. They've been prolific in 2025, putting out "one2three" with Chris Lake and Leven Kali plus "King Steps" with Pa Salieu.

Artist pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. local time on Jan. 21. Venue and promoter pre-sales? Those start at noon the same day.