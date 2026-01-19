This Day in Top 40 History: January 19
On Jan. 19, 1961, the day before the inauguration of John F. Kennedy, Frank Sinatra organized the JFK: The Lost Inaugural Gala at the National Guard Armory in Washington, D.C., hoping to help the Democratic Party repay its $2 million campaign debt. Sinatra had invited A-listers such as Harry Belafonte and Nat King Cole to entertain the audience. Ready to discover other interesting events that have gone down on Jan. 19.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
A few standout records arrived on Jan. 19, including:
- 1981: Styx dropped their only number-one album on the Billboard 200, Paradise Theater. This project delivered several Top 10 hits in the U.S., including "The Best of Times" and "Too Much Time on My Hands."
- 1988: Megadeth launched So Far, So Good... So What!, featuring tracks such as “Set The World Afire” and “Mary Jane.” Peaking at No. 28 on the Billboard 200, it became their first album to crack the Top 40 on that chart. The set broke into the UK Top 20 as well, reaching No. 18.
- 2024: Green Day released Saviors, which delivered a couple of well-received singles, including “The American Dream Is Killing Me.” Although none of the tracks charted within the Top 40 on major charts, Saviors reached the summit of the Official Albums Chart in the U.K. It also debuted atop Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart.
Notable Recordings and Performances
These amazing performances from Jan. 19 left a lasting impression on countless music lovers.
- 1967: Pink Floyd joined forces with Marmalade to deliver a show-stopping performance at The Marquee Club in London.
- 2019: Toni Braxton performed at the Columbia Township Auditorium in South Carolina, kicking off the As Long as I Live Tour, which supported her album Sex & Cigarettes. The record stalled at No. 33 and No. 22 on the UK Official Albums Chart and the Billboard 200, respectively.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Many members of the music industry were devastated by the loss of these artists on January 19:
- 2000: Josh Clayton-Felt, the co-founder and frontman of School of Fish, died of cancer at 32. The band's most notable hit was “3 Strange Days,” which cracked the Top 10 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart.
- 2006: Wilson Pickett died of a heart attack in Virginia. He was 64. His successful music career saw him release many Top 40 singles in the U.S., such as “Land Of 1000 Dances,” “Engine Number 9,” and “Don't Let The Green Grass Fool You.”
- 2007: Denny Doherty passed away at 66. He was best known as a founding member of The Mamas & the Papas, who placed at least six Top 10 hits on the Hot 100. Some of these were “Monday, Monday,” their number-one single, and “I Saw Her Again.”
Apart from album releases, Jan. 19 has hosted riveting performances and the deaths of renowned artists. For that reason, this date is etched into the memories of Top 40 history enthusiasts.