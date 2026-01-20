Top 5 Cold Weather Comfort Food Recipes

Temperatures across the country have been bone chilling recently. Warming up can be a challenge. To help you at least feel a little better when the temps drop this season, here are 5 cold weather comfort food recipes to try at home.

Food is essential for life at its core. However, food also evokes feelings in all of us. That feeling could simply be satisfaction from nourishment or joy over flavors that come together perfectly. Food is nostalgic too. Perhaps a particular dish reminds you of childhood, falling in love, or a favorite vacation.

Cold Weather Comfort Foods

Potato Cheese French Casserole

Wow does this look decadent and delicious. It also appears to be pretty easy to make. He calls it French comfort food. I call universally good. The brie on top, takes it over the top. But you can substitute any cheese you prefer.

Marry Me Chicken Soup

Sure, you can make regular old chicken noodle soup. That is a cold weather staple. By why go that route when you get a little fancy with a few more ingredients. This is thick and creamy with lots of herbs and seasonings to bring it to life.

Award-Winning Chili

Chili is a keeper in cold weather. Americans love it so much they compete to see who has the best. Many chili enthusiasts have signature and even secret ingredients they claim take theirs over the top. This chili has a combination of unlikely ingredients that apparently come together in a delicious symphony.

More Cold Weather Comfort Food Recipes

Million Dollar Pasta

Crock pots are fantastic ways to prepare food this time of year. Come home to the slow cooker and house full of great smells, yes. This dish includes pasta, red sauce and cheese. Talk about comforting. It's also one you can adjust to your tastes by shapes of pasta, kind of meat and amount of cheese.

Cowboy Stew