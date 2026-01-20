ContestsEvents
Top 5 Cold Weather Comfort Food Recipes

Gina Birch
Bowl of light-colored soup with sprinkles of cheese and bacon as Cold Weather Comfort Food recipes
Getty Images

Temperatures across the country have been bone chilling recently. Warming up can be a challenge. To help you at least feel a little better when the temps drop this season, here are 5 cold weather comfort food recipes to try at home.

Food is essential for life at its core. However, food also evokes feelings in all of us. That feeling could simply be satisfaction from nourishment or joy over flavors that come together perfectly. Food is nostalgic too. Perhaps a particular dish reminds you of childhood, falling in love, or a favorite vacation.

All of these videos were taken from my social media feed. But you can view them here regardless of whether or not you have an account. Just scroll down and watch them unfold for TikTok Tuesday. Most have recipes in the captions and some have great tips if you turn up the volumn. They are all office friendly.

Cold Weather Comfort Foods

Potato Cheese French Casserole

Wow does this look decadent and delicious. It also appears to be pretty easy to make. He calls it French comfort food. I call universally good. The brie on top, takes it over the top. But you can substitute any cheese you prefer.

Loading TikTok...

Marry Me Chicken Soup

Sure, you can make regular old chicken noodle soup. That is a cold weather staple. By why go that route when you get a little fancy with a few more ingredients. This is thick and creamy with lots of herbs and seasonings to bring it to life.

Loading TikTok...

Award-Winning Chili

Chili is a keeper in cold weather. Americans love it so much they compete to see who has the best. Many chili enthusiasts have signature and even secret ingredients they claim take theirs over the top. This chili has a combination of unlikely ingredients that apparently come together in a delicious symphony.

Loading TikTok...

More Cold Weather Comfort Food Recipes

Million Dollar Pasta

Crock pots are fantastic ways to prepare food this time of year. Come home to the slow cooker and house full of great smells, yes. This dish includes pasta, red sauce and cheese. Talk about comforting. It's also one you can adjust to your tastes by shapes of pasta, kind of meat and amount of cheese.

Loading TikTok...

Cowboy Stew

The word "stew" alone just sounds like it's made for cold weather. This one has it all. It has lots of meats, potatoes, and veggies. The best part is that prep looks pretty fast and easy.

Loading TikTok...
comfort foodRecipesTikTok KitchenVideo
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
