The snowbirds are back in full force. Maybe you have friends in town escaping the brutal winter weather in the North and Midwest. Whether you are in Fort Myers, Naples or somewhere in between, here are our top 5 weekend finds in SWFL.

Most are all family friendly. Some are even free. All are guaranteed to entertain. Get out this weekend. Support these local events and have fun.

One more thing, if you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here.

Weekend Finds In SWFL

22nd Annual Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival

Unpack your kilts and get ready for this annual event celebrating all things Celtic. The fun takes place at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Enjoy Irish dancing, live music, food, drinks and more. Saturday 11am to 10pm, Sunday noon to 6pm. Tickets start at $12. Free for 12 and under. More info here.

35th Annual Tour De Cape

Look out for hundreds of cyclists on the roads in Cape Coral this weekend. This annual athletic event has a little something for everyone and all skill levels. Cycling rides range from 100 to 15 miles. In addition, you can participate in a 5K run, mini kids tour. Fun starts Friday at 4 in Rotary Park. There are various events and locations. More info here.

Uptown Naples Fine Art Festival

This annual art fest takes place at Pelican Bay, next to Waterside Shops. Stroll the dozens of artist booths at the intersection of US41 and Laurel Oak Drive for one-of-a-kind finds. Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Free. More info here.

More Weekend Finds In SWFL

Mercato Art Celebration

This is the 3rd year for the expansive art show at Mercato in Naples. Explore the unique works of artists from around the world and enjoy the many restaurants at Mercato when you need a break. The show runs Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Free. More info here.

Paranormal Cirque