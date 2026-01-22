ContestsEvents
The culinary scene in Southwest Florida continues to boom. A world-renowned celebrity chef opens new Estero restaurant this week, and you get a sneak peek here. The preview party for Acqua Bistecca had a who's who guest list that included popular local chefs, entrepreneurs, fashionistas, media and the celebrity chef himself Michael Mina.

Chef Mina's menu is Italian inspired. It has everything from caviar to carpaccio. As you might expect the pasta dishes are many and they are impressive. The waterfront restaurant also has a nice seafood selection. The steaks come in a butter bath, and they melt in your mouth.

wooden cutting board with a pork loin on it and the hands of a chef cuttingPhoto: Gina Birch

The preview party for Acqua Bistecca featured numerous food stations for guests to try.

Acqua Bistecca has a creative bar program too. Many of the craft cocktails feature citrus for a fresh accent. Then there are Manhattan Flights. It has three mini-cocktails showing off different styles of the classic cocktail. You can also build your own Manhattan.

The bar is quite large and comfortable for both drinks and dining.

A short bar glass on a bar top with a slice of blood orange in itPhoto: Gina Birch

An Italian Margarita at Acqua Bistecca in Estero

Then there is the dessert menu. It has a little bit of something for everyone from a rich chocolate torte to a light panna cotta.

small white bowl with berries for the Celebrity Chef Opens New Estero RestaurantPhoto: Gina Birch

Sicilian pistachio panna cotta with berries, sample of a dessert found at Acqua Bistecca in Estero

Acqua Bistecca is the new Saltleaf on Estero Bay community, next to the Coconut Point Hyatt. This is where the beautiful Ritz-Carlton Residences are under construction and it is quite impressive. Check out this video from the party.

Outside boat docks at sunset at the Celebrity Chef Opens New Estero RestaurantPhoto: Gina Birch

The restaurant has a large outdoor, waterfront patio for dining. There is an impressive amount of dock space too. However, most is private. Acqua Bistecca is a beautiful space and officially opens to the public this week. Congratulations on yet another fantastic dining option in Southwest Florida.

