The culinary scene in Southwest Florida continues to boom. A world-renowned celebrity chef opens new Estero restaurant this week, and you get a sneak peek here. The preview party for Acqua Bistecca had a who's who guest list that included popular local chefs, entrepreneurs, fashionistas, media and the celebrity chef himself Michael Mina.

Chef Mina's menu is Italian inspired. It has everything from caviar to carpaccio. As you might expect the pasta dishes are many and they are impressive. The waterfront restaurant also has a nice seafood selection. The steaks come in a butter bath, and they melt in your mouth.

Photo: Gina Birch The preview party for Acqua Bistecca featured numerous food stations for guests to try.

Acqua Bistecca has a creative bar program too. Many of the craft cocktails feature citrus for a fresh accent. Then there are Manhattan Flights. It has three mini-cocktails showing off different styles of the classic cocktail. You can also build your own Manhattan.

The bar is quite large and comfortable for both drinks and dining.

Photo: Gina Birch An Italian Margarita at Acqua Bistecca in Estero

Then there is the dessert menu. It has a little bit of something for everyone from a rich chocolate torte to a light panna cotta.

Photo: Gina Birch Sicilian pistachio panna cotta with berries, sample of a dessert found at Acqua Bistecca in Estero

Celebrity Chef Opens New Estero Restaurant

Acqua Bistecca is the new Saltleaf on Estero Bay community, next to the Coconut Point Hyatt. This is where the beautiful Ritz-Carlton Residences are under construction and it is quite impressive. Check out this video from the party.

Photo: Gina Birch