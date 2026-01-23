Travis Scott Disputes Pusha T Diss Claims in Rolling Stone Interview

ContestsEvents
Travis Scott has publicly addressed Pusha T’s “So Be It” diss, denying accusations tied to a Paris studio encounter and framing the situation as a misunderstanding amplified by rollout strategy….

Travis Scott has publicly addressed Pusha T's "So Be It" diss, denying accusations tied to a Paris studio encounter and framing the situation as a misunderstanding amplified by rollout strategy. The remarks come from a recent interview, offering Scott's clearest account yet of the session that sparked the feud and the reactions that followed.

"When you go back and look at it … it's crazy. N—as said, I had a film crew [with me]. I'm like, 'What?' I remember when I pulled up, it was them n—as that had a film crew," Scott said. "I'm talking about the little microphone on the stick and all of that. I was like, 'Oh, s—t. Am I in a documentary?'"

Scott pushed back on claims that he disrupted the session, noting Pharrell Williams invited him and did not interrupt proceedings. "A lot of s—t [Pusha T] was saying just didn't make sense to me," he added. "It was like he was saying I was interrupting s—t and I was playing them s–t. First of all, I can't interrupt something that somebody asked me to come pull up on."

Addressing the diss directly, Scott suggested his name is being leveraged as branding rather than proof of wrongdoing. Scott continued: "So when I hear that type of s—t, it's just like, I don't know, man. If you got to drop Trav name for the rollout, so be it."

Pusha T previously described the encounter in a GQ interview, recalling a filmed moment with Pharrell and his brother Malice. "He's like, 'Oh, man, everybody's here,' he's smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his f–king monkey dance. We weren't into the music, but he wanted to play it, wanted to film [us and Pharrell listening to it]," Push recalled. "And then a week later, you hear 'Meltdown,' which he didn't play. He played the song, but not [Drake's verse]."

Scott acknowledged that "Meltdown" may not have included Drake's verse at the time, adding complexity to the timeline. Pusha T's “So Be It” seems to indirectly aim at Scott through connecting lyrics to Scott's lifestyle, along with references to Utopia being close in location, but since no confirmation can be made that Pusha is directing them at Scott, this exchange is framed as an interpretation as opposed to a fact.

The clash over how to collaborate in hip-hop culminated in Utopia debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, underscoring Scott's continued momentum. Scott believes that naming him is part of the rollout, and he does not think that there has been any wrongdoing on his part.

