Beautiful New Waterpark On Captiva Island
Considering the devastating cold weather around much of the country, I almost feel bad posting this. Almost. South Seas Resort has officially opened its beautiful new waterpark on Captiva Island, and I gleefully took full advantage of it over the weekend as part of a media day.
You've got to check out this short video to get an even better idea of how gorgeous the day and the park were.
The waterpark is called Captiva Landing, and it sits at the entrance to this iconic island resort. Like many island resorts, South Seas is still in hurricane recovery mode that began with Ian three years ago. The recovery is coming along nicely.
Most accommodations have been renovated and are hosting guests. The resort also has a brand new, standalone restaurant called Beach House. It is on the beach near the marina and it's beautiful.
New Waterpark On Captiva
Captiva Landing is found at the entrance to South Seas. It has winding pools, cozy cabanas, a restaurant, an arcade and more. In addition, there are lots of shaded spaces, and oversized umbrellas to get out of the sun.
Captiva Landing Waterslides
Kids tend to gravitate to Bottlenose Bay. It is where the waterslides are found. By the way, the slides are for both big and little kids.
Captiva Landing Gulfstream
Some people call it a lazy river. At Captiva Landing it's called the Gulfstream. It is a cool stream with a current and shallow bottom. Grab an innertube and float until your heart is content.
Captiva Landing Cove
The Cove is a more serene section of Captiva Landing. The water is temperature controlled and shallow. It's perfect for relaxation.
Captiva Landing Cabana
Spacious cabanas are found at two locations in the park. First, a row of cabanas lines the lagoon at Bottlenose Bay, near the waterslides. Next, for a quieter experience, reserve a cabana around The Cove. They have a refrigerator to keep drinks cold and a television too.
Captiva Landing Grouper Fingers
Order food from Captiva Landing's casual restaurant, Flippers. Crunchy Grouper Fingers are a favorite. The menu has a selection of pool foods from burgers to salads.
Finally, Captiva Landing is only accessible to resort guests and Club Captiva members. We live in paradise. It's time for a staycation.