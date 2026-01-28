ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

5 Weekend Activities Around SWFL

The work week is wrapping up and it’s time to make plans. Here are 5 weekend activities around SWFL to put on your radar. They range from family fun days…

Gina Birch
Parrot on a perch for weekend activities in SWFL
Photo: Gina Birch

The work week is wrapping up and it's time to make plans. Here are 5 weekend activities around SWFL to put on your radar. They range from family fun days to pub crawls, art shows and car shows. There is something for everyone from Naples to Cape Coral.

Get out this weekend. Support these local events and have fun. However, it doesn't hurt to check websites and social media sites for updates on hours, venues, etc., due to weather.

The Fort Myers Seafood & Music Festival planned for downtown Fort Myers has already announced it is rescheduling. It was planned for Friday through Sunday. More info here.

One more thing, if you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here.

Weekend Activities Around SWFL

Wonder Gardens Family Fun Day

The Wonder Gardens in Bonita Spring is celebrating its 90th birthday this weekend with the annual Family Fun Days. There are activities for the entire family including animal interactions. Enjoy entertainment, games, vendors, food and more. Activities included with regular admission. More info here.

Art In The Park

This annual show by the Naples Art Institute is Saturday. Look for paintings, ceramics, photography, jewelry and more to line the lawn at Cambier Park in Naples. 10am to 4pm. Free. More info here.

Best South Cape Martini Competition

It's time for the biggest martini competition in South Cape Coral, along with a pub crawl to partake. Visit numerous participating bars in the downtown area, get your drink passport stamped and sample martinis and appetizers. Vote on your favorite. Saturday 7pm to 11pm. $25 More info here.

Weekend Activities Around SWFL

Rotary Rock, Blues & Brew

This party takes place in Lehigh Acres Saturday, featuring a roster full of live music. Enjoy food, beer, contests and more. 1pm to 11pm. Free. Donations of canned food appreciated. 55 Homestead Road. More info here.

West Coast Muscle Car Club Car & Truck Show

It is the 22nd year for this big car and truck show. See some of the newest and coolest vehicles around at this show and give back at the same time. Proceeds go to support the programs of AVOW Hospice. The show is Saturday from 9am to 3pm at North Collier Regional Park in Naples. $20, 12 & under free. More info here.

Cape CoralCarsFestivalsFort MyersNaples
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
Cape Coral Yacht Club Begins Major Rebuild After Devastating Boathouse Fire
Local NewsCape Coral Yacht Club Begins Major Rebuild After Devastating Boathouse FireSheena Suhr
Restaurant Group Donates $7,725 to Water Quality Nonprofit Through Cocktail Sales
Local NewsRestaurant Group Donates $7,725 to Water Quality Nonprofit Through Cocktail SalesSheena Suhr
Irish musicians
Local NewsNaples St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saved After Donors Raise $46,000 for Security BarricadesSheena Suhr
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub