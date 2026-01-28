The work week is wrapping up and it's time to make plans. Here are 5 weekend activities around SWFL to put on your radar. They range from family fun days to pub crawls, art shows and car shows. There is something for everyone from Naples to Cape Coral.

Get out this weekend. Support these local events and have fun. However, it doesn't hurt to check websites and social media sites for updates on hours, venues, etc., due to weather.

The Fort Myers Seafood & Music Festival planned for downtown Fort Myers has already announced it is rescheduling. It was planned for Friday through Sunday. More info here.

One more thing, if you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here.

Weekend Activities Around SWFL

Wonder Gardens Family Fun Day

The Wonder Gardens in Bonita Spring is celebrating its 90th birthday this weekend with the annual Family Fun Days. There are activities for the entire family including animal interactions. Enjoy entertainment, games, vendors, food and more. Activities included with regular admission. More info here.

Art In The Park

This annual show by the Naples Art Institute is Saturday. Look for paintings, ceramics, photography, jewelry and more to line the lawn at Cambier Park in Naples. 10am to 4pm. Free. More info here.

Best South Cape Martini Competition

It's time for the biggest martini competition in South Cape Coral, along with a pub crawl to partake. Visit numerous participating bars in the downtown area, get your drink passport stamped and sample martinis and appetizers. Vote on your favorite. Saturday 7pm to 11pm. $25 More info here.

Rotary Rock, Blues & Brew

This party takes place in Lehigh Acres Saturday, featuring a roster full of live music. Enjoy food, beer, contests and more. 1pm to 11pm. Free. Donations of canned food appreciated. 55 Homestead Road. More info here.

West Coast Muscle Car Club Car & Truck Show