NBCUniversal Local Debuts Documentary on Bad Bunny’s Rise to Stardom This Week

Melissa Lianne
In this handout photo provided by One Voice: Somos Live!, Bad Bunny poses in the pressroom at One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief at Marlins Park on October 14, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
Jason Koerner/One Voice: Somos Live! / Handout via Getty Images

NBCUniversal Local's LXTV Productions will premiere The Effect: Bad Bunny this Friday, per NBCUniversal. The half-hour documentary examines the GRAMMY-winning artist's ascent in the music and entertainment industries. Telemundo-owned stations will broadcast the special on January 30 at 11:30 a.m. ET/10:30 a.m. CT.

Peacock streams it that same day, while NBC stations air the show after Saturday Night Live on January 31. 

The Effect: Bad Bunny traces how one artist transformed Latin music and reshaped what people listen to worldwide. The program looks at his Puerto Rican upbringing and how the island shaped who he became and the groundbreaking sound he created.

The special presents a portrait of the singer-songwriter's economic imprint on Puerto Rico and the reach his work continues to have worldwide. His mass appeal and recognition as a Billboard Top Artist of the Year led to his selection as the halftime performer at Super Bowl LX.

The documentary features interviews with voices across music, media, and academia: Jerry Pullés; Jorge Pérez, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico; Rocío Guerrero; Leila Cobo, Chief Content Officer for Latin Music at Billboard; Veronica Rodríguez, Telemundo Sports Journalist; Associate Professors Petra Rivera-Rideau and Vanessa Díaz, co-authors of P FKN R: How Bad Bunny Became the Global Voice of Puerto Rican Resistance; and more.

