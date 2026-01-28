NBCUniversal Local Debuts Documentary on Bad Bunny’s Rise to Stardom This Week

NBCUniversal Local's LXTV Productions will premiere The Effect: Bad Bunny this Friday, per NBCUniversal. The half-hour documentary examines the GRAMMY-winning artist's ascent in the music and entertainment industries. Telemundo-owned stations will broadcast the special on January 30 at 11:30 a.m. ET/10:30 a.m. CT.

Peacock streams it that same day, while NBC stations air the show after Saturday Night Live on January 31.

The Effect: Bad Bunny traces how one artist transformed Latin music and reshaped what people listen to worldwide. The program looks at his Puerto Rican upbringing and how the island shaped who he became and the groundbreaking sound he created.

The special presents a portrait of the singer-songwriter's economic imprint on Puerto Rico and the reach his work continues to have worldwide. His mass appeal and recognition as a Billboard Top Artist of the Year led to his selection as the halftime performer at Super Bowl LX.