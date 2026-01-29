Add The Bagel Tower To Your SWFL Foodie Bucket List

ContestsEvents
The Tigress Restaurant and Rooftop Bar in Naples recently added a 24KT Sunday Brunch to their line-up. I went for some birthday shenanigans and was blown away by the presentation…

The Tigress Restaurant and Rooftop Bar in Naples recently added a 24KT Sunday Brunch to their line-up. I went for some birthday shenanigans and was blown away by the presentation of the Bagel Tower. It's a must for your 2026 SWFL foodie bucket list.

The bagel tower is presented much like a stack of onion rings would be in other restaurants. The showstopper is next. It's a heavy, gold platter with individual, specially designed and mounted bowls.

Each bowl is full of something delectable for creative combinations. There is smoked salmon, smoked wahoo salad, egg salad, crudité and all of the more traditional fixings.

If you want to be extra fancy, add one ounce of Ossetra Caviar for an upcharge of $120. The Bagel Tower costs $60 but can easily feed 4 people.

Besides The Bagel Tower

A friend had Lobster Benedict and it was loaded with sweet, butter poached lobster meat. Another ordered the 24KT Avocado Toast below. Can you see the eatable gold dust on top of it?

soft boiled egg cut in two, on top of toast, sprinkled with gold dust for sparklePhoto: Gina Birch

24KT Avocado Toast at the Tigress in Naples

The menu also has a BLT Breakfast Salad and a fresh fruit platter with Greek yogurt. The Quiche of the day (below) is individually made and is served with an arugula salad.

small round quiche cut in half with green salad in the middlePhoto: Gina Birch

Quiche Du Jour at Tigress Brunch in Naples

Meat lovers enjoy the Steak and Eggs or French Dip. You can't go wrong with a burger either. The Tigress Steak House Burger is made with a dry aged grind then topped with American cheese, onions and pickles.

Cheese burger and basket of friesPhoto: Gina Birch

Steak House Burger at Tigress Restaurant and Rooftop Bar in Naples

The Tigress is at The Perry Hotel in North Naples. Its menu is curated by celebrity chef Dale Talde.

The Perry Hotel opened in January 2025. Brunch, and the Bagel Tower, are served Sunday from 10am to 2pm. The Tigress and the Easy tiger alfresco bar serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Dinner starts at 4 and runs until 10 p.m. Reservations are highly suggested. The space is small, and the demand is high. Enjoy.

