Swarovski Launches Valentine’s Day Collection With Ariana Grande and Customizable Charms

Swarovski has dropped its 2026 Charming Love campaign with singer Ariana Grande at the center. The Valentine's Day line brings customizable charm jewelry, reversible pieces, and fresh spins on hearts, arrows, and keys.

Sales began Monday, Jan. 27, in advance of the Feb. 14 holiday.

The Idyllia Necklace anchors the collection with seven removable charms — hearts, keys, and arrows in different sizes and shades that can detach from the main piece. Buyers can purchase charms one at a time and clip them onto bracelets or necklaces they already own.

Some items flip to reveal two looks. The Idyllia Heart Drop Earrings display round Swarovski Zirconia on one face and a heart-shaped crystal when turned over. The Idyllia Mixed Pearl Colored Heart Charm switches between dual designs with a simple twist.

Grande joined Swarovski as a brand ambassador in 2024. Since then, the two have released several lines together — an Old Hollywood-themed assortment last year and a spring 2025 drop inspired by 1960s aesthetics.

She stars in photos and videos promoting the Valentine's launch. One bracelet carries her name: the Ariana Grande x Swarovski Bracelet showcases heart-shaped crystals encircled by clear pavé stones.

Charm carriers let shoppers build combinations from scratch. These base pieces arrive without decorations attached, giving customers control over which charms to add.

Charms snap on and off in seconds using a clasp mechanism. Wearers can swap pieces depending on their plans or mood.

The Idyllia Heart Charm sports a red lacquered glaze covering crystals. A pink option is also available. The Idyllia Heart With Key charm arrives in rhodium or gold-tone finishes, each with a heart at its core.

Watches, rings, and ear cuffs round out the offerings. The Idyllia Heart Watch gets assembled in Switzerland with a heart-shaped case and ten pink crystal links connecting the band. The Idyllia Drop Earrings with Ear Cuff include a detachable ear cuff component.

The Idyllia Pink Heart Pendant Necklace blends gradient crystals and pearls around a pink dancing stone positioned at its heart. Wearers can remove the pendant and attach it to other chains or accessories.